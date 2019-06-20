Wipro Launches Pivotal Software Center of Excellence in Dallas, Texas

DALLAS and BANGALORE, India, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, and Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL), a leading cloud-native platform provider, announced today the official opening of the Pivotal Center of Excellence at Wipro's Dallas office, to accelerate the innovation and digital transformation capabilities offered to joint customers. Wipro will expand its Dallas footprint and hire locally to help deliver these capabilities and other innovations.

In addition, Wipro will expand the design services it offers clients by opening a new Designit studio in Dallas. Designit, which is part of Wipro, provides strategic design, service design and design thinking services from its other US locations in New York City and San Francisco and 16 studios around the world.

A Strategic Partnership for Digital Transformation

The Pivotal Center of Excellence in Dallas will serve as a co-creation lab for both Wipro and Pivotal to build new solutions with their joint customers as well as demonstrate examples of digital transformation outcomes they have achieved with clients. Wipro's Pivotal relationship is operated through its digital transformation arm Wipro Digital and includes an existing Center of Excellence in Bangalore, India. Wipro Digital team members are building and transforming cloud-native applications for clients as well as transforming the way that clients build software with the Pivotal platform.

Wipro joined Pivotal's partner program in 2017, and in 2018 the two companies built a strategic partnership together. By March 2020, Wipro Digital will have over 2,000 knowledge workers trained to build and support Pivotal solutions. Additional Centers of Excellence are planned around the world as well.

"Pivotal is thrilled to work with Wipro to leverage its world-class and industry-leading technology expertise and vast service offerings," said Bill Cook, President and COO, Pivotal. "Wipro Digital has a similar digitally-born culture which is a great fit for Pivotal and our joint customers. Our initial projects have been very successful, and we look forward to many more ahead."

"We're proud of what our partnership with Pivotal has accomplished for our joint clients and are excited to see what new innovations our teams will create in the near future. We also look forward to new team members joining us, as the Dallas area has proven to have access to talented people, capable of building next-generation solutions," said Rajan Kohli, President, Digital, Wipro Limited.

Rahul Shah, Vice President, Global Head—Solution Design and Partnerships, Digital, Wipro Limited added, "Pivotal and Wipro Digital are ideal and natural partners due to Wipro Digital's deep commitment to and investment in new ways of working."

Expanding Innovation in Dallas

Dallas is a major market for Wipro in the US, given the presence of many large companies as well as being home to some of Wipro's most established enterprise customers. Wipro first began expansion in Dallas in 2017 and has grown dramatically since. The company continues to hire locally to build solutions in cybersecurity, data analytics, and full-stack development.

Wipro has become an attractive employer, particularly for applicants to its college-graduate program, Ascent, which begins with six to eight weeks of training at full-time pay. Most Ascent applicants graduate from universities within the Dallas region including University of North Texas, University of Texas at Dallas, Southern Methodist University and others.

