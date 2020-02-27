Wipro Opens New Designit Studio in Dallas to Expand Reach of Design Innovation

DALLAS, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that Designit, its strategic design arm, is opening a new studio in Dallas to bring the firm's unique approach to strategic design to the city, signalling the expansion of the design-driven mindset outside of the traditional hotspots of Silicon Valley and New York City. The studio will be officially launched with an event at the Dallas Museum of Art on March 3, 2020.

Designit, a Wipro company, is a global strategic design firm that works with some of the world's largest companies including Abbott, BMW, BP, CBRE, Cisco, FedEx, GM, Novo Nordisk, Lloyds to "design what matters" and help create people-centered experiences and organizations. Designit plans to work with local organizations and leverage its global knowledge and expertise, to design innovative business offerings, user experiences, services, and organizational processes. Dallas is an ideal new location for the firm as the region has a large and growing market with a unique combination of old and new - several corporate headquarters alongside a booming tech and startup community.

"At Designit, we believe everything can and should be designed. Through design, we focus on solving needs and pain points for people. What matters to people, matters to business, matters to society. Our approach to design is holistic, and multidisciplinary, working together with business and technology to deliver solutions that serve people, and drive sustainable business growth," Ayal Levin, Executive Director, Designit, Dallas said. "We're very excited to setup the new studio in Dallas, and to provide strategic design services outside of the traditional coastal corridors and help Dallas' companies design what matters."

The Designit Dallas studio will work within Wipro's Dallas regional offices, which currently have over 1,500 employees in the region as well as some of Wipro's most established enterprise customers. Designit will be hiring new employees from within the greater Dallas region as well as Texas' most prestigious universities.

"Wipro is proud that Designit is part of our team; their strategic design services lead to digital experiences that our clients and their customers love," said Rajan Kohli, President Wipro Digital, Wipro Limited. "Designit's studios in San Francisco and New York have been extremely successful, and we expect our Dallas studio to follow suit."

To celebrate the launch of the Dallas studio, Designit will be hosting an opening celebration at the Dallas Museum of Art on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 5:30 pm CT. The event will include discussions about designing the future today, a tour of the "Speechless" exhibition at the Dallas Museum of Art and networking with local innovation leaders. Speakers will include:

Ayal Levin , Executive Director at Designit Dallas

, Executive Director at Designit Dallas Kate Canales , Chair of Design Department at University of Texas

, Chair of Design Department at Dave Copps , Co-Founder & CEO of Worlds.

Residents of the Dallas-Ft. Worth region interested in attending the launch party can register to attend for free on the Eventbrite page here .

