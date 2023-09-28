Wire 3 Announces Fiber Optic Internet Expansion to Melbourne, Florida, and Surrounding Areas

MELBOURNE, Fla., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wire 3, a provider of fiber optic internet as fast as the speed of light, is thrilled to announce its upcoming expansion to the city of Melbourne, Florida and its surrounding neighborhoods. This move marks a significant milestone in Wire 3's mission to connect communities across Central Florida with top-tier internet services, and makes Melbourne the next 10-Gig city that Wire 3 will begin constructing.

Wire 3 anticipates that its network in Brevard County will be an investment in the community of more than $150 million. As soon as segments of its network are completed, residents will be able to experience the true power of fiber optic technology. Wire 3's state-of-the-art infrastructure will bring unparalleled symmetrical internet speeds of up to 10 Gbps (10 gigabits per second or 10x what the cable company offers), seamless streaming, and reliable connectivity to homes and businesses alike.

"We are excited to embark on this journey of growth and partnership with the vibrant community of Melbourne," said Jai Ramachandran, CEO of Wire 3. "Our commitment to excellence drives us to deliver the highest quality internet services, and we can't wait to introduce our fiber optic network to the residents of Melbourne."

Wire 3 LLC is committed to making a positive impact on the local community. Wire 3's expansion to Melbourne will not only revolutionize the internet experience for residents but also contribute to the city's economic development and digital transformation. As a community-focused provider, Wire 3 aims to enhance the lives of its customers while empowering local businesses and organizations.

The construction process will begin in the coming months, and Wire 3 is dedicated to ensuring a smooth and efficient deployment. Residents of Melbourne and nearby areas can stay informed about the project's progress by visiting the Wire 3 website and signing up for updates.

