Wire 3 Announces Fiber Optic Internet Expansion to Rockledge/Viera, Florida, and Surrounding Areas

Wire 3 Holdings

16 Nov, 2023, 12:00 ET

ROCKLEDGE/VIERA, Fla., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wire 3 LLC, a provider of fiber optic internet as fast as the speed of light, is thrilled to announce its upcoming expansion to the cities of Rockledge and Viera, Florida and its surrounding neighborhoods. This move marks a significant milestone in Wire 3's mission to connect communities across Central Florida with top-tier internet services, and makes Rockledge and Viera the next 10-Gig cities that Wire 3 will begin constructing.

Wire 3 anticipates that its network in Brevard County will be an investment in the community of more than $150 million. As soon as segments of its network are completed, residents will be able to experience the true power of fiber optic technology. Wire 3's state-of-the-art infrastructure will bring unparalleled symmetrical internet speeds of up to 10 Gbps (10 gigabits per second or 10x what the cable company offers), seamless streaming, and reliable connectivity to homes and businesses alike.

"Wire 3 is committed to making a positive impact on the local community. Our expansion to Rockledge and Viera will not only revolutionize the internet experience for residents but also contribute to the city's economic development and digital transformation," said Jai Ramachandran, CEO of Wire 3. "As a community-focused provider, we aim to enhance the lives of our customers while empowering local businesses and organizations."

The construction process will begin in the coming months, and Wire 3 is dedicated to ensuring a smooth and efficient deployment. Residents of Rockledge and Viera can stay informed about the project's progress by visiting the Wire 3 website and signing up for updates.

Join Wire 3 in welcoming this exciting new chapter as they continue to build stronger connections, one community at a time.

For more information about Wire 3 and its services, please visit www.wire3.com.

For information on available positions at Wire 3, please visit wire3.com/careers/

About Wire 3: Wire 3 is a leading fiber optic internet provider in Central Florida, offering lightning-fast connectivity and exceptional customer service. With a mission to create better online experiences for communities, Wire 3 is committed to delivering reliable and high-speed internet solutions.

Press Contact: Ryan Dendievel
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Wire 3 Holdings

