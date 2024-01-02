Wire 3 Declares Megabit Speeds Obsolete

News provided by

Wire 3 Holdings

02 Jan, 2024, 15:05 ET

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wire 3, a Central Florida based fiber to the home provider, sunset any internet plans lower than 1 Gbps on January 1st. Currently offering residential internet speeds up to 10 Gbps, Wire 3 is drawing a line in the sand when it comes to acceptable bandwidth.

"Just like when the world transitioned from 'dial up' internet to faster options in the early 2000's, the time has come to make the leap to the next phase of connectivity," states Ryan Dendievel, SVP of Sales and Marketing.

"Fiber optic internet affords consumers freedom from lagging, buffering, and throttled upload speeds, but other companies are still offering 300 Mbps, 100 Mbps, and even 25 Mbps plans. It's time to stop accepting Megabits in a Gigabit world, and to lower the barrier of entry for people to embrace the coming technologies," says CEO Jai Ramachandran. 

Wire 3 is doing just that by starting their synchronous 1Gbps plan at only $60/month and lowering the retail price for their 10 Gbps plan to $99/month. For customers who signed on prior to this transition, their plans will be automatically upgraded to the tier that corresponds with their existing rate.

Ramachandran states "We want to show our communities we are serious about enabling their choice and future proofing their internet capabilities rather than only giving them what they need today."

Join Wire 3 in welcoming this exciting new chapter as they continue to build stronger connections, one community at a time. 

For more information about Wire 3 and its services, please visit www.wire3.com

About Wire 3:
Wire 3 is a leading fiber optic internet provider in Central Florida, offering lightning-fast connectivity and exceptional customer service. With a mission to create better online experiences for communities, Wire 3 is committed to delivering reliable and high-speed internet solutions at affordable prices.

Contact:

Ryan Dendievel

[email protected] 

SOURCE Wire 3 Holdings

Also from this source

Wire 3 Announces Fiber Optic Internet Expansion to Rockledge/Viera, Florida, and Surrounding Areas

Wire 3 LLC, a provider of fiber optic internet as fast as the speed of light, is thrilled to announce its upcoming expansion to the cities of...
Wire 3 Hires New VP of Government Affairs

Wire 3 Hires New VP of Government Affairs

Wire 3, a provider of fiber optic internet as fast as the speed of light is thrilled to announce Kayla Houde as its new VP of Government Affairs. In...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

New Products & Services

Image1

Hispanic

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.