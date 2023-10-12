Wire 3 Expands Fiber Optic Internet Service to Palm Bay, Florida, and Surrounding Areas

PALM BAY, Fla., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wire 3, a provider of fiber optic internet as fast as the speed of light, is excited to announce its expansion to the city of Palm Bay, Florida, and its surrounding neighborhoods. This move marks a significant milestone in Wire 3's mission to connect communities across Central Florida with top-tier internet services, and makes Palm Bay the next 10-Gig city that Wire 3 will begin constructing.

Wire 3 anticipates that its network in Brevard County will be an investment in the community of more than $150 million. As soon as segments of its network are completed, residents will be able to experience the true power of fiber optic technology. Wire 3's state-of-the-art infrastructure will bring unparalleled symmetrical internet speeds of up to 10 Gbps (10 gigabits per second or 10x what the cable company offers), seamless streaming, and reliable connectivity to homes and businesses alike.

"We are delighted to bring our high-speed internet service to Palm Bay and surrounding areas," said Jai Ramachandran, CEO of Wire 3. "Our goal is to empower communities with reliable and fast internet access, fostering growth and digital opportunities for all."

Wire 3's expansion to Palm Bay is not only about delivering exceptional internet experiences but also about becoming a valued partner in the city's progress. As a community-focused provider, Wire 3 is committed to supporting local businesses and contributing to the area's economic development.

The construction process will begin in the coming months, and Wire 3 is dedicated to ensuring a smooth and efficient deployment. Residents of Palm Bay and nearby regions can stay informed about the project's updates by visiting the Wire 3 website and signing up for the latest news.

Embrace this exciting new era of connectivity as Wire 3 continues to build stronger relationships, one community at a time.

