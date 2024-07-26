Wire 3 Expands to Marion County

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wire 3, a leading Central Florida-based fiber-to-the-home internet provider, announced its forthcoming expansion into Marion County today, beginning with the City of Ocala. This strategic move signifies a milestone in Wire 3's ongoing commitment to uniting communities across Central Florida through the delivery of premium internet services. With Wire 3's expansion into Marion County, Ocala and the surrounding areas are poised to become the next 10-Gig city within the nation's largest 10 Gbps capable network.

"We are proud to partner with Wire 3 as they expand into Marion County," said Heather Shubirg, Chief Growth Officer of the Ocala Metro Chamber & Economic Partnership. "Their increased services will bring substantial benefits to our community, and we are honored to be a part of this growth."

The investment in Marion County by Wire 3 is projected to exceed $70 million. Upon completion, residents will gain access to the exceptional capabilities of fiber optic technology. Wire 3 projects that the first customer will be installed within the next few months. Wire 3's cutting-edge infrastructure promises unmatched symmetrical internet speeds of up to 10 Gbps – a revolutionary advancement, providing speeds ten times faster than conventional cable offerings. This translates into seamless streaming experiences and reliable connectivity for both households and businesses.

Jai Ramachandran, CEO of Wire 3, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, "As a community-focused provider, we aim to enhance the lives of our customers while empowering local businesses and organizations. The expansion to Marion County is not just about connecting people to faster, more reliable, fiber optic internet; it's about building a stronger, more digitally inclusive community served by our world class ."

"We are excited to have Wire 3 join our community and enable our citizens to have access to exceptional high-speed internet," says Chris Langley, Ocala Metro Chamber & Economic Partnership Chairman and Senior Vice President, Citizens First Bank.

Wire 3's commitment to revolutionizing internet access for residents will have a significant positive impact on the local community and economy. The expansion into Marion County is expected to contribute significantly to the city's economic development and digital transformation. Residents can stay informed about the project's progress by visiting the Wire 3 website and signing up for updates.

