Wire 3 Expands to Vero Beach with 10 Gigabit Internet Service

Wire 3 Holdings

26 Oct, 2023

VERO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wire 3, a provider of fiber optic internet as fast as the speed of light, is thrilled to announce its upcoming expansion to Vero Beach, Florida, and its surrounding neighborhoods. This move marks a significant milestone in Wire 3's mission to connect communities across Central Florida with top-tier internet services, and makes Vero Beach the next 10-Gig city that Wire 3 will begin constructing.

With recent announcements in Palm Bay and Melbourne, Wire 3 is aggressively pursuing their goal of being the premier residential fiber provider in the Space Coast. "When you hear 10 Gig speeds, we want you to think of central Florida, and we want you to think of Wire 3. Because we're just getting started" said Ryan Dendievel, SVP of Sales and Marketing for Wire 3.

Wire 3 offers symmetrical data speeds up to 10 Gbps, which is 40 times as fast as the average U.S. internet connection. This means that customers can stream multiple HD videos, play online games, and work from home without any lag or buffering. Wire 3 also offers a variety of other features, including unlimited data, no contracts, and free installation.

"We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible internet experience," said CEO Jai Ramachandran. "That's why we use only the latest fiber optic technology and offer a variety of features that are not available from other ISPs. We believe that Wire 3 is the best choice for anyone who wants the fastest, most reliable internet service available."

The construction process will begin in the coming months, and Wire 3 is dedicated to ensuring a smooth and efficient deployment. Residents of Veor Beach and nearby areas can stay informed about the project's progress by visiting the Wire 3 website and signing up for updates.

Join Wire 3 in welcoming this exciting new chapter as they continue to build stronger connections, one community at a time.

For more information about Wire 3 and its services, please visit www.wire3.com.

For information on available positions at Wire 3, please visit wire3.com/careers/

About Wire 3

Wire 3 is an all-fiber, 10 Gigabit Internet service provider that is committed to providing its customers with the fastest, most reliable internet service available. Wire 3 is currently available in Volusia and Brevard counties in Florida, and is expanding to Vero Beach in early 2024. For more information, visit www.wire3.com.

Press Contact: Ryan Dendievel
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Wire 3 Holdings

