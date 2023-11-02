Wire 3 Hires New VP of Government Affairs

News provided by

Wire 3 Holdings

02 Nov, 2023, 12:00 ET

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wire 3, a provider of fiber optic internet as fast as the speed of light is thrilled to announce Kayla Houde as its new VP of Government Affairs. In this new capacity, Ms. Houde will be responsible for establishing and maintaining relationships with all of the municipalities and states that we serve or plan to serve in the near future.

Before joining Wire 3 Ms. Houde served as the Director for Market Development and Government Relations at Clearwave Fiber since 2021. Specifically, she handled oversight of the market development team as Clearwave expanded to new markets in its multi state footprint.

"We are very excited to have Kayla join our team. The depth of her experience, relationships within the industry, and sheer tenacity will allow us to hyper-charge our growth in our existing markets, as well as all of our recently announced expansion plans," said Jai Ramachandran, CEO. "The future is bright for the internet connectivity needs of the Space Coast and the rest of Central Florida, and Kayla is here to help make that future a reality."

Join Wire 3 in welcoming this exciting new chapter as they continue to build stronger connections, one community at a time.

For more information about Wire 3 and its services, please visit www.wire3.com.

For information on available positions at Wire 3, please visit www.wire3.com/careers/

About Wire 3

Wire 3 is an all-fiber, 10 Gigabit Internet service provider that is committed to providing its customers with the fastest, most reliable internet service available. Wire 3 is currently available in Volusia and Brevard counties in Florida, and is expanding to Vero Beach in early 2024. For more information, visit www.wire3.com.

Press Contact:
Ryan Dendievel
Email: [email protected] 

SOURCE Wire 3 Holdings

Also from this source

Wire 3 Expands to Vero Beach with 10 Gigabit Internet Service

Wire 3 Expands to Vero Beach with 10 Gigabit Internet Service

Wire 3, a provider of fiber optic internet as fast as the speed of light, is thrilled to announce its upcoming expansion to Vero Beach, Florida, and...
Wire 3 Expands Fiber Optic Internet Service to Palm Bay, Florida, and Surrounding Areas

Wire 3 Expands Fiber Optic Internet Service to Palm Bay, Florida, and Surrounding Areas

Wire 3, a provider of fiber optic internet as fast as the speed of light, is excited to announce its expansion to the city of Palm Bay, Florida, and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Internet Technology

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.