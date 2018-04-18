Wire and Cable Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wire and Cable Market: Overview

This comprehensive report by Transparency Market Research analyzes and forecasts the wire and cable market at the global and regional level.The report provides an analysis over the period 2018–2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and the base year is 2017.



An in-depth and unbiased market assessment has been made to offer readers in-depth and accurate analysis.The report emphasizes on all the major trends and services playing a key role in the wire and cable market expansion during 2018–2026.



It also focuses on restraining factors, market drivers, and opportunities of the wire and cable market's expansion during the said period. The study provides a complete perspective about the wire and cable market's expansion throughout the research study in terms of value (in US$ Bn) across various geographies, including Asia Pacific, South America, North America, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Europe.



The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which is focused on presenting a widespread view of the global wire and cable market.The market's Porter's Five Forces analysis is also provided to understand the competitive scenario in the global wire and cable market.



The study incorporates market attractiveness analysis, wherein the market segments for type, material, and application are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and attractiveness in terms of opportunity. In order to give a complete analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the wire and cable market, every geographic region mentioned in the report has been provided with attractiveness analysis.



A market overview chapter in the wire and cable market report explains the market trends and dynamics that include the market restraining factors, drivers, and opportunities for the current and future wire and cable market.A market outlook analysis has also been provided globally in the report.



Additionally, the report also provides analysis of different business strategies being adopted by the market leaders of the wire and cable market. The market introduction chapter assists in gaining an idea of different trends and services related to wires and cables along with their types and applications.



Global Wire and Cable Market: Scope of the Report

The study provides a decisive view on the global wire and cable market by segmenting the market based on type into low voltage, medium and high voltage, and optical fiber cable. byIn terms of material, the market has been classified into copper, aluminum, glass, and others. byBased on application, the market has been categorized into building, data transmission, transport, power transmission, and others. The building segment can be further segmented into residential and commercial. The report provides detailed breakdown of the wire and cable market region-wise and categorizes it at various levels, thus providing valuable insights at micro and macro levels.



The report further highlights the competitive scenario within the wire and cable market, thus ranking all the major players according to the key recent developments and their geographic presence.The insights for the wire and cable market are the result of our extensive primary interviews, secondary research, and in-house expert panel reviews.



These market estimates have been analyzed by considering the impact of different economic, political, social, legal, and technological factors.



In terms of region, the market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.The market in Europe can be further divided into Italy, France, Germany, and Rest of Europe.



The wire and cable market in Asia Pacific can be further segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific.The market in Middle East & Africa covers Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa.



The market in Latin America includes Brazil and Rest of South America.This report provides all the strategic information required to understand the wire and cable market along with its types and applications.



Also, the report provides insights related to the components and different applications according to the various geographical regions mentioned above.



Global Wire and Cable Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary sources such as annual reports, company websites, SEC filings and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, statistical databases, etc. have been used.



Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the wire and cable market, across geographies.Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with industry experts and participants in order to get latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis.



Primary interviews offer new and fresh information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competitive landscape, growth trends, etc.. These factors help to validate and strengthen secondary research findings. Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.



Global Wire and Cable Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global wire and cable market.Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, business strategies, and recent developments.



Key players in the wire and cable market are Prysmian Group, Hengtong Optic-Electric Co Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., General Cable Corporation, Jiagnan Group, TPC Wire & Cable Corp, LS Cable & System Ltd, Polycab Wires Private Limited, Southwire Company, LLC, Hitachi Metals Ltd, Nexans S.A., Leoni AG, and Far East Cable Co., Ltd among others. Companies are focusing on expanding their business through strategic acquisitions and partnerships with several end-use industries.



The Wire and Cable Market has been segmented as follows:

Global Wire and Cable Market



By Type

Low Voltage

Medium and High Voltage

Optical Fiber



By Material

Copper

Aluminum

Glass

Others



By Application

Buildings

Residential

Commercial

Data Transmission

Transport

Power Transmission and Distribution

Others



By Geography

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Italy

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

South Korea

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



