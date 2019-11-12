Wire Announces Key Hires in US and Europe as Company Sales Double

LONDON, SAN FRANCISCO and BERLIN, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wire , the world's most secure collaboration platform, today announces three new senior hires as it looks to continue with its accelerated upward trajectory, following another quarter of impressive sales growth. The multinational technology company has consistently been doubling sales quarter over quarter.

Wire has also achieved a milestone of 700 customers, with the likes of Fortum and Aon joining existing customers like EY and SoftBank Robotics in trusting the platform with their enterprise collaboration. Wire has also seen an increase in business coming from large government institutions both in the EU and the US.

Wire CEO Morten Brøgger said on the ambitions of the company: "Previous results speak for themselves. We have seen amazing growth since our pivot into Enterprise Software in 2018 and are keen to keep that momentum going in a rapidly moving market. In fact, the collaboration market is set to be worth $48bn by 2024 and our team vision is one of Wire at the very forefront, leading the way in enterprise collaboration and disrupting this space with our industry-best security and usability. This is an exciting time for everyone at Wire as we continue our fast-paced growth to bring a more secure form of collaboration to both enterprises and government organisations worldwide."

New Hires

With the business showing no signs of slowing down, Wire also announces three key senior-level hires: Christian Nink , VP of Sales EMEA; Dylan Riley , VP of Finance; and Tony Lam , VP Sales of Americas.

Christian Nink, joins Wire from New Relic , where he held various leadership roles and most recently ran the commercial business in the DACH region. He also brings experience in closing large capital deals and familiarity with the DevOps market, a key growth area for Wire. Christian seeks to work closely with this market, as well as expanding Wire's existing relationships with enterprise customers.

Christian commented: "I'm really looking forward to getting my feet under the table and working with the team at Wire to achieve their ambitious goals. We are looking to delve further into the DevOps market as well as expand the relationship that we have with our enterprise customers. I also think there is real potential with finance and governments in EMEA so I'm looking forward to making inroads in those sectors."

Dylan Riley joins from Contentful , where he was Senior Manager of Financial Planning and Analysis. He brings a strong background in finance, operations, and investment banking, with a particular focus on the enterprise software sector. In his prior position, Dylan played a pivotal role in the company's growth, particularly in raising significant funds from top-tier investors, including Sapphire Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, General Catalyst, Benchmark Capital and Balderton Capital.

He intends to leverage this expertise to support Wire's growth and scale, and said: "Wire's business model, stage of development, and growth trajectory are pattern-matched to my passions and background, so the opportunity itself was truly compelling. After getting to know the company's outstanding leadership team, I am eager to join and support the company's financial performance, and I'm confident that we can drive incredible value together."

Tony Lam, joined from Xeebi , where he was Global Head of Sales and Business, responsible for the company's revenue and go-to-market strategy. Since joining at the start of 2019 and his appointment as VP Sales Americas, the region has grown in importance for Wire. Tony seeks to maintain this growth momentum, commenting: "While I have been in the role I have seen the market really adopting this concept of secure messaging and the US has become our fastest growing region. Customer response is overwhelming, resulting in increased demand and revenue growth. I'm excited to contribute to Wire's continued success!"

Aiming high

Wire is not looking to stand still. With Skype for Business coming to the end of its life, it is aiming to be the go-to replacement for businesses who are looking for secure collaboration tools. In addition, as the appointment of Christian Nink demonstrates, there is a real appetite to become a market leader in the DevOps market as well as increasing its presence amongst governments, financial institutions and critical industries where cyber-security has never been more important.

Looking further forward, Wire is targeting to double revenues again in 2020 along with the launch of the groundbreaking Messaging Layer Security (MLS) technology and an offering for the Internet of Things.

About Wire

Wire is the most secure collaboration platform, transforming the way businesses communicate in the same way and speed that its founders disrupted telephony with Skype. Headquartered in Switzerland with offices in Berlin and San Francisco, Wire launched its collaboration and communications platform for businesses in early 2018 and today counts over 700 enterprise customers, making Wire the fastest-growing collaboration platform. Wire offers messaging, voice, video, file-sharing, and search, all protected by end-to-end encryption. Wire's product suite has been recognised by both Forrester and Gartner as one of the most effective and secure communications platforms. Wire is consistently delivering ground-breaking innovation from a unique "message fortress" architecture to encrypted video conferencing, guest rooms and Messaging Layer Security (MLS). Built on the foundation of security and ease of use, Wire is receiving accolades in both categories, winning Cybersecurity Breakthrough's award for the 'most secure communication solution' and Capterra's 'best ease of use' award.

