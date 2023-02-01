Wire bonder equipment market size to increase by USD 219.24 million: APAC will account for 84% of the market's growth during the forecast period - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wire Bonder Equipment Market by Product, End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 3.3% and register an incremental growth of USD 219.24 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF Sample Report.

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wire Bonder Equipment Market 2023-2027

By region, the global wire bonder equipment market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will account for 84% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The setting up of new semiconductor manufacturing facilities is driving the growth of the regional market.

Company Profiles

The wire bonder equipment market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

BE Semiconductor Industries NV: The company offers wire bonder equipment such as datacom 2200 Evo.

The company offers wire bonder equipment such as datacom 2200 Evo. Corintech Ltd: The company offers wire bonder equipment such as ASM AB350 automatic wire bonder.

The company offers wire bonder equipment such as ASM AB350 automatic wire bonder. DIAS Automation HK Ltd: The company offers wire bonder equipment such as RB 630 ultrasonic wire bonder.

The company offers wire bonder equipment such as RB 630 ultrasonic wire bonder. F & K DELVOTEC Bondtechnik GmbH: The company offers wire bonder equipment such as F and K M17 series.

The company offers wire bonder equipment such as F and K M17 series. F & S BONDTEC Semiconductor GmbH: The company offers wire bonder equipment such as series 53, series 58 and series 86 wire bonders.

The company offers wire bonder equipment such as series 53, series 58 and series 86 wire bonders. Hesse GmbH

HYBOND Inc.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.

Micro Point Pro Ltd.

Palomar Technologies Inc.

Powertech Technology Inc.

Toray Industries Inc.

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio,

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as rising electronics production across the world, rising electronic content in automobiles, and an increase in the number of OSAT vendors. However, the shortage of skilled and trained personnel is hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market segmentation

By product , the market is segmented into ball bonders, stud-bump bonders, and wedge bonders . The ball bonders segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

, the market is segmented into . The segment accounted for the largest share of the market. By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa . APAC held the largest share of the market.

What are the key data covered in this wire bonder equipment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the wire bonder equipment market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the wire bonder equipment market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the wire bonder equipment market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of wire bonder equipment market vendors

Wire Bonder Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 158 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 219.24 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.1 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 84% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accelonix Ltd., ASM Pacific Technology Ltd., BE Semiconductor Industries NV, Bergen Group, Cirexx International, Corintech Ltd., DIAS Automation HK Ltd., F and K DELVOTEC Bondtechnik GmbH, F and S BONDTEC Semiconductor GmbH, Hesse GmbH, HYBOND Inc., Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc., Micro Point Pro Ltd., Palomar Technologies Inc., Powertech Technology Inc., Toray Industries Inc., TPT Wirebonder GmbH and Co. KG, Ultrasonic Engineering Co. Ltd, WestBond Inc., and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

