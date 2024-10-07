Wire Bonder Equipment Market to grow by USD 227.5 Million from 2024-2028, AI-powered report by Technavio highlights rising global electronics production as key driver

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation- The global wire bonder equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 227.5 mn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 3.32% during the forecast period. Rising electronics production across world is driving market growth, with a trend towards technological advancements in wire bonding. However, shortage of skilled and trained personnel poses a challenge. Key market players include Accelonix Ltd., ASMPT Ltd., BE Semiconductor Industries NV, Bergen Group, Cirexx International, Corintech Ltd., DIAS Automation HK Ltd., F and K DELVOTEC Bondtechnik GmbH, F and S BONDTEC Semiconductor GmbH, Hesse GmbH, HYBOND Inc., Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc., Micro Point Pro Ltd., Palomar Technologies Inc., Powertech Technology Inc., Toray Industries Inc., TPT Wirebonder GmbH and Co. KG, Ultrasonic Engineering Co. Ltd, WestBond Inc., and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global wire bonder equipment market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data - Segment Covered Product (Ball bonders, Stud-bump bonders, and Wedge bonders), End-user (OSAT and IDM), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Accelonix Ltd., ASMPT Ltd., BE Semiconductor Industries NV, Bergen Group, Cirexx International, Corintech Ltd., DIAS Automation HK Ltd., F and K DELVOTEC Bondtechnik GmbH, F and S BONDTEC Semiconductor GmbH, Hesse GmbH, HYBOND Inc., Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc., Micro Point Pro Ltd., Palomar Technologies Inc., Powertech Technology Inc., Toray Industries Inc., TPT Wirebonder GmbH and Co. KG, Ultrasonic Engineering Co. Ltd, WestBond Inc., and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The wire bonder equipment market is experiencing steady growth due to increasing demand from various industries such as electronics, telecommunications, and automotive. Companies are investing in advanced wire bonding systems to improve production efficiency and product quality. Key players in the market include Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Asahi Techno Co. Ltd, and Yamaichi Electronics. These companies are focusing on innovation and technological advancements to stay competitive. The market is expected to continue growing due to the rising trend of miniaturization in electronic devices.

The Wire Bonder Equipment Market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for electrical joining techniques in various industries. Thin wires and heat with pressure or ultrasonic energy are commonly used in this process for joining metallic elements on the pad surface. The semiconductor industry, including chip packing, semiconductor packaging, MEMs packaging, TSV packaging, and 3D chip packaging, heavily relies on wire bonding for fine-pitch applications. Bonding force, fine wires, and submicron accuracy are crucial factors driving the market. Advanced vision systems and high-precision motion systems ensure loop clearance and address wire bonding issues such as unsupported die edges, loop resistance, and forward/reverse bonding in the neck region. Ball bonding, Wedge bonders, and Stud-bump bonders are popular equipment used in the industry. Integrated circuits (ICs) and semiconductor devices, made of copper, aluminum, gold, and silver, require premium packaging solutions from chip manufacturers and OSAT firms. The market caters to various electronics devices and semiconductors, offering both manual and automated ball bonding procedures.

Market Challenges

The semiconductor bonding equipment market faces challenges in the production of silicon chips and microelectronics. Integrating transistors, resistors, and other components requires advanced technology like micromachining and magnetometers, microphones, gyrometers, sensors, and more. However, manufacturing challenges persist, such as chip shortage and longer assembly cycle times. Automatic bonding machines are essential for interconnecting ICs, but they must accommodate various materials like LTCC packages, direct bonded copper, and gold bonding wires. Thermocompression Bonding, Thermosonic Bonding, and Ultrasonic Bonding are crucial processes, using metals like aluminum and Palladium-coated copper (PCC). Market growth is driven by the increasing demand for sensors (humidity, temperature, pressure), MEMS packaging, and optoelectronic manufacturing. The emergence of electric vehicles further boosts the market, requiring more advanced interconnect solutions. Stud Bonders, Bump Bonders, and Peg Bonders are vital equipment for the optoelectronics system. The industry continues to innovate, addressing challenges and ensuring the production of high-quality components for various industries.

Segment Overview

This wire bonder equipment market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Ball bonders

1.2 Stud-bump bonders

1.3 Wedge bonders End-user 2.1 OSAT

2.2 IDM Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Ball bonders- Ball bonding is a common joining method in the electronics industry, primarily carried out using thermocompression and thermo-sonic bonding techniques. Thermocompression bonding employs heat and pressure above 150 degrees Celsius to create intermetallic bonds. Thermo-sonic bonding combines heat and ultrasonic energy for bond formation. Ball bonder equipment facilitates bonding speeds of over 5-12 wires per second, using gold, copper, or palladium-coated wires. Ideal for fine-pitch applications like BGA, SOP, QFP, MCM hybrids, and wafer-level bumping, this technology's demand is driven by the growth of the semiconductor industry, particularly in applications requiring high precision and miniaturization.

Research Analysis

The Wire Bonder Equipment Market refers to the industry that provides equipment used in the electrical joining of thin wires to metallic elements, such as integrated circuits (ICs) and other electronic components. This process involves the application of heat, pressure, and ultrasonic energy to create a reliable electrical connection. The market caters to various bonding techniques including forward and reverse bonding, ball bonding, and wedge bonding, among others. Thin wires made of copper, aluminum, gold, palladium, and other conductive materials are used in this process. The market serves various industries, including microelectronics, semiconductors, mobiles, tablets, and IC devices packaging. Miniaturization is a key trend driving the market, with a focus on developing equipment capable of handling smaller components and thinner wires. Wire bonder equipment is essential for manufacturing MEMs systems, which are increasingly used in various applications. Copper bonding wires are commonly used due to their high conductivity and low cost. The market includes various types of equipment such as Wedge bonders, Stud-bump bonders, and Ball bonders.

Market Research Overview

The Wire Bonder Equipment Market refers to the industry that manufactures and supplies equipment used for electrical joining of thin wires to metallic elements in various applications. This technique involves the application of heat, pressure, and ultrasonic energy to create a reliable connection between the pad surface and the wire. The market caters to the semiconductor industry, including chip packing, semiconductor packaging, MEMs packaging, TSV packaging, and 3D chip packaging. Fine-pitch applications require submicron accuracy, making high-precision motion systems and vision systems essential. Wire bonding issues like loop clearance, unsupported die edges, and loop resistance are addressed through forward and reverse bonding techniques. Various types of bonders, such as Wedge bonders, Stud-bump bonders, and Ball bonders, are used for different applications. Integrated circuits (ICs), semiconductor devices, and microelectromechanical (MEMs) systems are primary consumers. Copper, aluminum, gold, silver, and palladium are commonly used for connection. The market serves various sectors, including electronics, mobiles, tablets, consumer electronics, healthcare, telecommunication, and automotive, with a focus on miniaturization and premium packaging solutions. Semiconductor bonding equipment is crucial for interconnecting ICs and reducing assembly cycle times in optoelectronic manufacturing, LTCC packages, and direct bonded copper applications.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Ball Bonders



Stud-bump Bonders



Wedge Bonders

End-user

OSAT



IDM

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

