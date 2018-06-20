Wire Harness Market Rising at 4.89% CAGR by 2022

Get complete report on Wire Harness Market spread across 117 pages, analyzing 6 major companies and providing 87 data exhibits now available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1547001-global-wire-harness-market-2018-2022.html .

One trend affecting this market is the rapid expansions in EV sector. Various economies including the US, Germany, the Netherlands, China, and the UK are taking initiatives to promote EVs by offering various subsidies for manufacturers and buyers. A wire harness or cable harness is an assembly of electric wires or cable that transmits electric power or signals. Wires in a wire harness are bound together by cable lacing, straps, conduit, sleeves or a combination of all.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the rise in global automotive sales. Wire harness when used in the automotive industry enables energy transmission and communication between all the components in vehicles. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Wire Harness Market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of wire harnesses.

The report, Global Wire Harness Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Further, the report states that one challenge affecting Wire Harness Market is the rising emphasis on public transport to curb greenhouse gases for reducing the sales of passenger vehicles.

