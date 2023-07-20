Wire Harness Market size is set to grow by USD 35.17 billion from 2021 to 2026|Fujikura Co. Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., and more to emerge as key players- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The wire harness market size is estimated to grow by USD 35.17 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 5.7% according to Technavio. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Aptiv Plc, BorgWarner Inc., Coroplast Fritz Muller GmbH and Co. KG, Cypress Holdings Ltd. dba Cypress Industries, Fujikura Co. Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Kromberg and Schubert Automotive GmbH and Co. KG, Kyungshin Co. Ltd., Lear Corp., Leoni AG, Minda Corp. Ltd., Molex LLC, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd., Nexans SA, Pacific Insight Electronics Corp., Prysmian Spa, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Tianhai Auto Electronics Group Co. Ltd., Yazaki Corp., and YURA Corp.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wire Harness Market 2022-2026

Wire harness market insights -

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Application (Automotive, Telecom, Medical, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Wire harness market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Key Market Driver- The global wire harness market is driven by rising automotive sales. The market is experiencing rapid advancements and upgrades in existing equipment, leading to increased adoption of wire harnesses in the forecast period. Developing countries like China and India, with their growing economic activities and increased income levels, are major contributors to the market growth, particularly for small- and medium-priced passenger cars targeted at the middle-income group. The US market has also witnessed significant growth in light trucks and sports utility vehicles in recent years. Additionally, government-imposed bans on older vehicles to reduce pollution rates will further support the market's growth in the coming years.

Key Market Trend- The use of wire harnesses in the electric vehicle (EV) sector is a key market trend that will have a positive impact on the market growth in the forecast period. Various countries, including the US, Germany, China, the Netherlands, and the UK, have implemented initiatives to promote EVs, offering subsidies to manufacturers and buyers. For example, in China, there are government subsidies available for EV purchases, while in India, tax benefits are provided for EV purchases, and efforts are being made to shift public transport to electric vehicles. As the demand for EVs continues to grow, the demand for wire harnesses will also increase. Government policies and environmental concerns will further drive the demand for EVs in the forecast years.

Key Market Challenge- The short life cycle of wire harnesses is a significant challenge hindering market growth. The increasing consumer expectations and technological advancements are putting pressure on wire harness manufacturers to enhance their products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and tier-1 suppliers. The rapid introduction of new products necessitates the reduction of cycle times in automobile production to remain competitive in the market. The short lifespan of vehicles and automotive electronic components negatively impacts the entire value chain of the automotive industry. For instance, an automotive wiring harness manufacturer typically takes around 5-8 months to design and develop a prototype, followed by 1-2 years of testing for automotive-grade compliance. From the prototype stage to commercial production, it takes approximately 1.5-3 years for an automotive wiring harness. Such factors pose challenges to the market's growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this wire harness market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the wire harness market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the wire harness market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the wire harness market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of wire harness market vendors

Wire Harness Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.7% Market Growth 2022-2026 USD 35.17 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.7 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aptiv Plc, BorgWarner Inc., Coroplast Fritz Muller GmbH and Co. KG, Cypress Holdings Ltd. dba Cypress Industries, Fujikura Co. Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Kromberg and Schubert Automotive GmbH and Co. KG, Kyungshin Co. Ltd., Lear Corp., Leoni AG, Minda Corp. Ltd., Molex LLC, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd., Nexans SA, Pacific Insight Electronics Corp., Prysmian Spa, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Tianhai Auto Electronics Group Co. Ltd., Yazaki Corp., and YURA Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Telecom - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Telecom - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Medical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Medical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Aptiv Plc

Exhibit 97: Aptiv Plc - Overview



Exhibit 98: Aptiv Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Aptiv Plc - Key news



Exhibit 100: Aptiv Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Aptiv Plc - Segment focus

10.4 Fujikura Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 102: Fujikura Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Fujikura Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Fujikura Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 105: Fujikura Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Fujikura Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 107: Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Lear Corp.

Exhibit 111: Lear Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Lear Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Lear Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Lear Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Lear Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Leoni AG

Exhibit 116: Leoni AG - Overview



Exhibit 117: Leoni AG - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Leoni AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Leoni AG - Segment focus

10.8 Nexans SA

Exhibit 120: Nexans SA - Overview



Exhibit 121: Nexans SA - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Nexans SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Nexans SA - Segment focus

10.9 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Tianhai Auto Electronics Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 129: Tianhai Auto Electronics Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Tianhai Auto Electronics Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Tianhai Auto Electronics Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Yazaki Corp.

Exhibit 132: Yazaki Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Yazaki Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Yazaki Corp. - Key offerings

10.12 YURA Corp.

Exhibit 135: YURA Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 136: YURA Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: YURA Corp. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 138: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 139: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 140: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 141: Research methodology



Exhibit 142: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 143: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 144: List of abbreviations

