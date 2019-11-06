Wire-Mesh Products Inc. Receives Patent

YORK, Pa., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of extensive research and development, Wire-Mesh Products Inc. (WMP) is proud to launch its groundbreaking ToughSert belt model, a patented design which significantly improves and extends overall belt life in high temperature environments.

In essence, adding the patented ToughSert addition to an accommodating wire belt specification will experience the following benefits: less belt stretch, reduced camber and added resistance to belt splitting, all of which provides cost savings for the customer. As the industry leader in engineering high quality custom wire-mesh belts, Wire-Mesh Products has decades of experience analyzing failed belt sections. It is through the "lessons learned" over the years that sparked the development of the ToughSert design model. Awarded US Patent No. 10,308,432, Wire-Mesh Products is honored to receive such a distinction, especially since the lightweight solution has shown to significantly improve the performance of their customer's belts.

"We have recently developed two new products for companies operating in the high temperature marketplace, particularly in powder metal and copper brazing applications. We are organizing them under our "Tough" solution set and are marketing them as ToughBelt and ToughSert, the latter of which received a US Patent and is readily gaining acceptance in several of our markets. In particular, ToughSert customers are reporting increased resistance to splitting which commonly occurs to belts when buildup accumulates on the muffle floor," says Richard D. Riva II, President of Wire-Mesh Products.

"Our customers who have trialed this design are so happy with the results that they are switching the majority of their furnace lines to use the ToughSert model. We believe it could be a game changer for our customers and the industry."

About Wire-Mesh Products

WMP is one of the leading U.S. manufacturers of wire mesh conveyor belts, based in York, PA. WMP designs and builds custom-engineered belting solutions worldwide to a multitude of industries. For nearly five decades and following the tradition of founder John F. Enright III, WMP works closely with each customer to analyze specific belting needs. Drawing on decades of experience, WMP can combine both theoretical analysis and practical experience in determining the best belting solution. For more information, call 717-848-3620, visit Wire-Mesh.com/ToughSert, follow us on Facebook (Wire-Mesh Products, Inc.), LinkedIn (@WireMeshProductsInc) and Twitter (@WireMeshInc).

