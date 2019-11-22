Wire Seal Manufacturer, American Casting & Manufacturing, Discusses the Benefits of Three Wire Seal Types

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Security seals are the foundation of a complete security regime in an operationally sound business, however with so many different options and types of security seals it can be difficult to narrow down which one is right for your business's security needs. One popular option is the wire seal. With a variety of models and secure locking mechanisms, they make a great addition to your security plan. Wire seal manufacturer, American Casting & Manufacturing, discusses the benefits of three different types of wire seal down below:

Plastic Wire Seal: Built with a plastic body with two holes to seal a wire through, the plastic wire seal is a self-locking security seal sealed by threading the wire through the body. The plastic wire seal is the perfect seal for any security regime that requires color coordination. It's the only wire seal on this list that comes with the option of different (and a wide array of) colors. The plastic wire seal makes a great security tool for transporting goods in trucks and railcars, as well as trailers and bulk tankers.

Crimp Wire Seal: A crimp wire seal is a small piece of metal with a hole paired with a piece of wire, in which the wire can pass through the hole and be compressed as a sealing mechanism. The crimp wire seal is a simple metal seal that, once compressed, provides another level of security to whatever your business needs to seal. Crimp wire seals, like the other seals here, are tamper-evident, so suspicious markings on the metal can be quickly identified. Plus, the unique seal serial numbering ensures accurate and secure tracking.

Flag Wire Seal: The flag wire seal, otherwise known as a fold wire seal, is a small sheet of metal designed to be rolled over into itself to securely hold a wire in place. Also secured using a seal press, flag wire seals are easy to apply and remove while providing a deterrent to tampering and other unauthorized access.

All of the seals listed here have the shared benefit of flexibility in choice. In creating custom security parameters and standard operating procedures it is critical to have seals in the particular wire style, strength, and material that suits your business needs and operational demands. Consider even specifying your seals requirements in your standard operating procedures. When selected properly it is the perfect cost-efficient, effective tamper-evident security tool, no matter which model is used.

About American Casting and Manufacturing

American Casting and Manufacturing tamper evident seals supplier is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries. Through innovative production, customer service, and both employee loyalty and respect, the tamper evident seals manufacturer has been producing high-quality seals for over 100 years. The company conforms to the highest standards, meeting the requirements of ISO-9001:2015 quality management systems.

