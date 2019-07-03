PLAINVIEW, N.Y., July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The airline industry is an extremely high security environment to operate in. This industry is not only responsible for safely handling hundreds of passengers at a time, numerous times a day, but each plane is also equipped with meals, snacks, duty free items for sale, and additional amenities, all of which are at constant risk of tampering or contamination. With all of these factors combined, the airline industry has a lot of unique security needs when maintaining food security and protecting airline assets. To provide additional insight into the security of this industry, wire seals manufacturer, American Casting & Manufacturing, discusses 3 types of air freight security seals below.

Plastic Padlock Seals. Plastic padlock seals are a popular option for airline freight security. These seals are easily applied to secure food trolleys before the flight takes off, providing clear evidence to protect against tampering once the flight is in the air. Available in a variety of styles and colors, these popular plastic seals are the perfect low cost security solution to help prevent inflight food contamination and maintain food security in the air. Many plastic padlock seal models also have additional customization options alongside the standard serial numbers on the seal, such as a writable box or the addition of a company name to add an extra layer of identification and security. Void Labels. Void labels are another useful air freight security seal in maintaining duty free product and food trolley security. The void label, once removed or tampered with, leaves behind a high-evident void message on the label, indicating attempted unauthorized removal or potential tampering with the items the label was enclosing or securing. These void labels can be either non-residue or residue labels. Non Residue labels do not leave behind any adhesive residue on the sealed item. Both options are viable security seals which provide clear evidence of tampering. Plastic Adjustable Seals. Plastic adjustable seals are another type of popular air freight security seal. Available in light, medium, and heavy duty styles, these types of seals are a good alternative to plastic padlock seals. Their adjustable closure length makes them a highly versatile security tool, so they can be used to secure airplane food trolleys, unauthorized entry/exit points, and duty free product storage areas. Simple to apply and remove, plastic adjustable seals are simply pulled closed, and then removed by hand or with scissors. Despite their easy removal, these one-time use seals still act as a valuable piece of tamper-evident security equipment able to alert airline staff of any potential unauthorized access or tampering.

These three security seals are perfectly fit for the airline freight industry, able to secure all important security items as needed. Find out what security seal is the best fit your airline's needs today.

