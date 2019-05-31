Wire Seals Manufacturer, American Casting & Manufacturing, Discusses Wire Seals and Versatility

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wire security seals are versatile, indicative seals, which are commonly used to secure applications with small closures or where long seals are required. Wire seals manufacturer, American Casting & Manufacturing, discusses wire seals and their versatility.

Wire seals can be offered in numerous combinations including plastic wire seals, aluminum wire security seals, lead security seals, sealing wires, and lead and aluminum seal presses. The wires used in each type of wire seal can be either galvanized, stainless steel or copper and is determined by the environment the seal is being used in. These types of seals come with their own unique uses and applications. For example, sealing wires can be used with seal bodies made out of plastic, lead, and aluminum, each providing the necessary strength and security benefits for products of different weights and sizes. Plastic wire seals are typically used for trucks, railcars, boat inspections, and drums, while aluminum wire seals are used for valves, gas and water meters, taxi meters and cabinets, and must be applied with sealing tools.

Not only do wire seals offer a number of different seal types to choose from, but each seal can be customized for specific product or company needs. For example, the length and break strength of a particular wire seal can be tailored to fit the needs of the object it will be securing, allowing for the same type of seal to be used for different purposes on different products.

Wire seals also offer custom printing and labeling options. Some common labeling options for wire seals include the company name and unique numbering. These customized label options assist with product monitoring, both in and out of the warehouse. When wire seals are included in the shipping process, labels and route checkpoints may also be used to track their transportation progress, ensuring that all products are delivered to their final location on time and unharmed.

About American Casting and Manufacturing: American Casting & Manufacturing tamper evident seals supplier is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company, that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries. Through innovative production, customer service, and both employee loyalty and respect, the tamper evident seals manufacturer has been producing high-quality seals for over 100 years. The company conforms to the highest standards, meeting the requirements of ISO-9001:2008 quality management systems.

