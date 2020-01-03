Wire Seals Manufacturer, American Casting and Manufacturing Explains Types of Wire Seals That Can Be an Alternative to Lead Seals

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Although soft lead products are considered to be reliable and safe, in certain business applications they can present challenges or not meet operational requirements. Lead wire seals, for example, pose a minimal health risk when handled correctly, however, there are plenty of market alternatives to using lead seals that may be more appropriate depending on application. For example, wire seals have a variety of industry uses, without the caution that must be applied with lead seals. Think you may have a need for a lead-proof seal? Wire seals manufacturer, American Casting & Manufacturing explains different types of wire seals that can act as an alternative to lead seals.

Plastic Body Wire Seals: Plastic body wire seals are one of the most effective alternatives to lead seals. With a colorful and customizable plastic body secured with wire, plastic body wire seals are a self-securing, reliable security seal model. This seal model comes in a variety of colors, making its use as a security tool even more useful, as it enables color-coded security regimes to be put in place. With their extra features and easy sealing style, plastic body wire seals are the best alternative to lead seals.

Two-Hole Aluminum Seals: The two-hole aluminum seal is another great alternative to lead seals, and looks very similar to them, without the hazardous material. This seal is a lightweight option equipped with a wire and applied by a seal press. The two-hole aluminum seal doesn't come with customizable colors, but can have custom markings provided by the press tool and your organization's choice between galvanized or stainless steel wire.

Aluminum Flag Seals: Aluminum flag seals are similar to the two-hole aluminum seals in a variety of ways: they are aluminum, provide your choice of wire material, are secured by a press, and are a light-weight seal option. However, these seals can have customized numbering and printing done on their flag-style aluminum body. Again, these seals make a great alternative to lead seals, with largely the same appearance and level of security.

Steel Snap-on Seals: Steel snap-on seals are another model of wire seal that make a great alternative to lead seals. Unlike the aluminum seals above, these seals can also be applied by hand, similar to the plastic body seals, simply by folding the steel body over the wire. The wire material can be selected by the customer, as well as customized numbering and up to 3 characters. This seal also has different color choices, though not as many as the plastic body wire seal.

While lead seals can be a useful security tool, wire seals make for a just as useful security tool without the challenges that may come with handling lead products. Find out more about these different kinds of wire seals as lead alternatives to see which one best fits your organization's security needs.

