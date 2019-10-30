Wire Seals Supplier, American Casting & Manufacturing, Breaks Down 4 Wire Seal Types

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to securing a small opening, there's no security tool better than wire seals. With a variety of types to choose from, from varying degrees of strength to sealing styles, it can be hard to understand the difference between one wire seal and another. To help gain a better understanding, wire seals supplier, American Casting & Manufacturing, breaks down 4 different wire seal types below.

Crimp Wire Seal: The crimp wire seal is a wire seal made up of a small piece of metal or plastic with holes fit for a sealing wire to lace through. The crimp wire seal is secured by compressing the holes to grasp the sealing wire. Crimp seals are most often made of aluminum or steel, with the wire holes already punctured. The seal face can be customized or not, depending on your business's needs.

Aluminum Sleeve Seal: The aluminum sleeve wire seal is another type of crimp seal. Again, the sealing mechanism is different from the other two types. The aluminum sleeve seal is secured via a seal press, which often embosses letters, numbers, or other details on the aluminum seal face. The aluminum sleeve seal shares similar qualities in security effectiveness with the other crimp seals.

Fold Wire Seal: The fold wire seal is essentially a piece of sheet metal designed to be stamped together upon sealing. The folding lines of the fold wire seal are designed to break in case of unfolding. Prior to the seal sides being sealed shut, the wire should be passed through as many times as possible. This seal can be produced with sequential serial numbering.

Cup Wire Seal: The cup wire seal consists of three metal stampings, available in a variety of sizes that are able to be fastened together to form a seal. One can install this seal by threading the sealing wire through the sealed item and the seal, then securing the seal by fastening the wire ends together. The top is then snapped into the bottom piece, keeping the wire secure.

There is a large variety of wire seals out on the market for your business to choose from. Learn which one is the best fit for your business's security needs today by consulting with security seal professionals at ACM.

