Wire Seals Supplier, American Casting & Manufacturing, Explains 4 Benefits of Wire Seals for Gas Meter Security

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeguarding your utility meters is a piece of cake when you can invest in the highest-quality, most technologically advanced security seals to keep them protected. Wire seals supplier, American Casting and Manufacturing, explains 4 benefits of using wire seals for gas meter security. Learn more below about why these seals help provide exceptional security for your utility meters.

Versatility: The wire seal is a versatile security tool, with pre-cut wire sizes available up to 36", or sold as separate spools of wire for unlimited length variations. In addition, the wire can come with one end attached to the seal body or entirely detached. These options give you the ability to choose the right wire length and type to seal your unique gas meter installation. The seals versatile features offer additional security, providing the ability to fit a wide range of meter types and installations with ease. Installers can work with approximate length measurements and custom cut to fit each job. Customization: Wire seals, such as ACM's PSW-97 model, can be customized to your company's needs. The color, transparency, print, and other marks can all be customized to order, making it easy to develop a color coordinated plan for your gas meter security. This customization makes it easy to keep track of and identify your security seals, when deployed with a well-laid out security plan linked to your custom order. Durability: Wire seals are extremely durable, made to hold up through years of weather and wear. Models made of aluminum, steel, copper, and plastic all are made for tough conditions. ACM's PSW-97 has been tested and confirmed to remain readable and secure in harsh outdoor climates, so it's durability indoors speaks for itself. The body of the seal has two options: styrene plastic or an optional solvent-resistant acetal polymer to add durability when used around fuels and other chemicals. The materials used are great at showing evidence of intentional tampering, providing an essential tamper-evident security feature to the wire seals. Simplicity: One of the best features of these security seals is their simplicity. With no tools required to lock several wire seal models. With PSW-97 the user simply inserts the wire through the plastic body and presses it down until the seal clicks. The ease of application paired with the level of security that this seal offers is simply unbeatable.

Wire seals are the perfect tool for your gas meter security, keeping your meters locked and protected from potential tampering. With the right price point and equally great security features, make sure to contact the seal experts at American Casting & Manufacturing to start your own custom order of wire security seals today.

About American Casting and Manufacturing

American Casting and Manufacturing sealing wire suppliers is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries. Through innovative production, customer service, and both employee loyalty and respect, the tamper evident seals manufacturer has been producing high-quality seals for over 100 years. The company conforms to the highest standards, meeting the requirements of ISO-9001:2015 quality management systems.

