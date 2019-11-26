Wire Selected as TC Top Pick for Disrupt Berlin 2019

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO and BERLIN, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wire, the world's most secure collaboration platform, has been selected by TechCrunch editors as a TC Top Pick in the category of Privacy and Security. The recognition follows from Wire being awarded 'Best Ease of Use' by Capterra earlier in 2019, as well as endorsements from both Forrester and Gartner as one of the most effective and secure communications platforms.

The TC Top Picks program for Disrupt Berlin 2019, which takes place on 11-12 December, showcases outstanding early-stage startups across multiple categories, including Privacy and Security, which Wire has been selected by TechCrunch editors as a Top Pick. As such, Wire will be showcased in Startup Alley at Disrupt Berlin.

Wire CEO Morten Brøgger comments: "To be acknowledged by TechCrunch editors as a Top Pick following a year of incredible growth is a great way to end 2019. We will continue the momentum into 2020 with a focus on doubling growth once again and bring our industry leading technology to many more organisations all over the world."

Recently, Wire hired three new Vice Presidents across sales and finance in the US and Europe, and celebrated a doubling of sales bookings quarter over quarter through 2019. Wire's platform has also surpassed 700 enterprise customers globally, with Aon and Fortum amongst the latest high-profile additions.

Wire's success is set to continue in 2020, as the company aims to be the go-to replacement for organisations migrating from Skype for Business as it comes to end-of-life, and plans to launch the groundbreaking Messaging Layer Security (MLS) technology and as well as an offering for IoT.

Wire is the most secure collaboration platform, transforming the way businesses communicate in the same way and speed that its founders disrupted telephony with Skype. Headquartered in Switzerland with offices in Berlin and San Francisco, Wire offers messaging, voice, video, file-sharing, and search, all protected by end-to-end encryption. For more information, please visit: wire.com.

