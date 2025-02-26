Wire to Sponsor GMT94 Supersports Team: A Partnership Built on Precision, Performance, and Innovation

BERLIN, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wire, a leader in secure collaboration, is proud to announce its official sponsorship of GMT94, one of the most successful endurance motorcycle racing teams. This strategic partnership unites two brands driven by precision, performance, and innovation.

The collaboration between Wire and GMT94 is more than just a sponsorship; it's a fusion of elite engineering and high-performance teamwork. Both brands operate in high-pressure environments where speed, trust, and efficiency are non-negotiable. Just as GMT94's riders rely on precision engineering to stay ahead of the competition, Wire's customers depend on cutting-edge secure collaboration to navigate the complexities of modern business.

"In racing, as in cybersecurity, the smallest details make the biggest difference," says Benjamin Schilz, CEO at Wire. "Every second, every decision counts. GMT94 operates in an environment where trust, innovation, and performance determine success. Values that align perfectly with Wire's mission to deliver best-in-class secure communication for organizations that cannot afford to fail."

As part of this partnership, Wire will be present throughout GMT94's racing season, sharing behind-the-scenes content, industry insights, and select event opportunities for customers at key races. One of the major highlights will be the Donington Park race in July, where Wire plans to offer a hospitality experience, giving customers and partners a closer look at the world of elite motorsport.

"Wire joined us in 2024 to prepare for the arrival of the new-generation Supersport World Championship," says Christophe Guyot, Team Manager of GMT94. "Motorcycle sport must be a driving force behind the development needed to meet the economic and environmental challenges that have become critical today. This new championship will feature production bikes, enabling us to work on reducing tire and fuel consumption. This will help reduce the cost and carbon footprint of tomorrow's road vehicles."

Furthermore, Wire and GMT94 will be featured in an exclusive video series titled "The Winning Mindset" that explores the parallels between elite motorsport and secure enterprise communication. The series will include interviews with GMT94's riders and Wire's experts, offering unique insights into the mentality required to stay ahead in competitive environments.

"This partnership is more than just a brand alignment. It's a statement of shared values. Whether securing digital conversations or engineering a winning superbike, Wire and GMT94 believe that precision, innovation, and trust are the foundation of success," says Benjamin Schilz, CEO.

"Beyond the human values we share, Wire and GMT94 share the same ambition to succeed with the same tools: precision and attention to detail in a context of extreme pressure. Within the company, as in top-level sport, team spirit and mutual trust are the keys to victory", concludes Christophe Guyot.

About Wire

Wire is the enterprise-class secure workspace platform. Wire delivers a full suite of messaging, audio, video, and file-sharing capabilities to allow teams to communicate and collaborate at scale. These features are protected by the industry's most stringent end-to-end encryption, based on the MLS standard, a best-in-class messaging security protocol that is invisible to users and always on. Wire provides an alternative to collaboration suites offered by tech giants whose solutions are often either insecure by design or simply do not take security seriously. Wire erases the barrier between the productive collaboration users want and the data protection, privacy, and compliance organizations need. Wire is trusted by some of the world's most security-sensitive government and defense agencies, global enterprises, and millions of users around the world.

About GMT94

Founded by Christophe Guyot, GMT94 is a multiple-time world champion in endurance motorcycle racing, known for its relentless pursuit of excellence in engineering, strategy, and performance. Competing at the highest level, GMT94 embodies the spirit of innovation and precision that defines elite motorsport.

As Wire and GMT94 embark on this exciting journey together, both brands look forward to engaging their respective communities and delivering unmatched value through shared expertise, innovation, and passion for excellence.

