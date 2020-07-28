WireBarley announces its strategic partnership with Alipay for easier and faster money transfer to China

Furthermore, money transfer for international students who are studying in China is going to be possible early this 3rd quarter.

"With the partnership with Alipay, customers sending money to China can access easier and faster remittance services 24/7. This is a great way to serve Chinese customers and plays an important role for us to become a truly global player," said Joongwon John Yoo, the CEO of WireBarley.

WireBarley is a leading mobile/online based cross-border remittance service servicing Asia-Pacific region. As for outbound services WireBarley is currently available in 5 countries – Korea, Australia, New Zealand, USA, and Canada - and for inbound services it is available in 21 countries, with a total of 81 transactional service corridors. One of the significant advantages of using WireBarley is its competitive fees that are up to 80% cheaper than the traditional banks and money service operators.

The industry experts consider WireBarley as one of the most innovative and transformative players, newly rising in the international money transfer market. WireBarley's accumulated transaction volume is more than 400 million dollars, and its mobile app has been downloaded more than 350,000 times. To further strengthen its core competitiveness and deliver the best customer experience, WireBarley recently announced elimination of transfer fee from the US to South Korea for good and it is gaining significant tractions.

The addition of strategic partnership with Alipay is setting the pace for WireBarley to expand its safe, convenient and trusted services for customers in the near future. For more information, please visit WireBarley's homepage (www.wirebarley.com), and download the app on Apple AppStore or Google Play Store.

