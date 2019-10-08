Wirecard and SES-imagotag to Accelerate In-store Mobile Payments Adoption

ASCHHEIM, Germany, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, and SES-imagotag, a global leader in digital solutions for physical retail, are joining forces to accelerate the adoption of frictionless in-store mobile payment. As a result, both companies offer a unique solution designed to enhance the in-store shopping experience.

The two companies are developing a "pay to tag" solution connecting Wirecard's mobile payment platform with all SES-imagotag cloud-connected IoT labels. Shoppers benefit from truly seamless in-store shopping, avoiding long checkout times, especially at peak hours, as well as e-coupons instant redemption and cash-back. Thus, shoppers save both time and money in physical retail while enabling brands to improve their Point of Purchase marketing efficiency.

Together, Wirecard and SES-imagotag, who have been partners since spring 2018, expect that over 500 million cloud-connected smart labels will be turned into mobile payment acceptance points. In particular, the U.S. retail sector will benefit from the joint in-store solution for mobile shopping.

Michael Unmüßig, Senior Executive Vice President Marketing at SES-imagotag, said, "Smart labels and smartphones will be the future Point of Sale. Together with Wirecard we aim at creating a win-win-win deal by making every SES-imagotag smart label a mobile payment and e-coupons terminal that enables frictionless shopping. Shoppers will save time and money, brands will improve the efficiency of Point of Purchase communication, and retailers will be able to upgrade their business model while dramatically enhancing the shopper experience. This vision is now very clear, and the building blocks of this "connected commerce cloud" are now at hand!"

Alexander Hahn, Vice President Point of Sale (POS) Retail Solutions at Wirecard, added, "We are delighted that consumers will be able to benefit from this new technology from now on, especially in the U.S. Instead of the traditional customer journey, which sometimes involves long waiting times, shoppers can now expect a fast, seamless and digital shopping experience in participating stores."

Through a simple scan of an electronic shelf label (ESL) with their smartphones (QR Code / NFC), shoppers will also have access to more information, customer reviews, rich content, and other marketing and loyalty programs, directly at the shelf, with dramatically increased conversion rates. Thanks to Wirecard's technology, they can then complete the purchase on their phones using their preferred payment method. This ESL-enabled in-store mobile payment solution is already live in several stores around the world.

Since its inception, SES-imagotag has equipped over 20,000 stores in 62 countries for a total of 200 million ESLs, including as many as over 50 million cloud-connected smart labels. Through its VUSION Retail IoT Cloud platform, SES-imagotag enables retailers to automate low value-added processes, increase store efficiency and improve shoppers' connectivity in store.

SES-imagotag and Wirecard are presenting their joint plans today at Wirecard's Capital Markets Day in New York. In addition to presentations by the Management Board, there will be panel discussions and keynote presentations from selected innovation drivers. You can find the program and follow the livestream here: https://ir.wirecard.com/websites/wc/English/500/overview.html

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER:WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

About SES-imagotag:

For 25 years, SES-imagotag has been a reliable partner to retailers in introducing digital technology to their stores. SES-imagotag is the world leader in smart digital price tagging and automated price adjustment, and develops a comprehensive IoT and digital platform that provides retailers with a comprehensive service package. The solutions from SES-imagotag enable retailers to link and digitize their stationary stores, automate processes with low added value, increase operational efficiency, inform and serve customers, ensure error-free customer information by constantly comparing the availability of goods, avoid zero stocks and waste and create a service-oriented omnibus channel offering that builds customer loyalty and meets changing consumer expectations.

