Wirecard Brings Apple Pay to Twisto Customers in the Czech Republic

ASCHHEIM, Germany, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, now offers customers of Twisto, a leading Czech mobile payment provider, Apple Pay as a means of payment. Users simply add their digital Twisto Mastercard to Apple Pay to enjoy paying in a more convenient way. The Czech Republic is the latest country where Wirecard has integrated Apple's payment service immediately upon the regional launch, thus further driving the digitization of payments in Europe.

Twisto is a payment service with an easy-to-use app for uncomplicated, instant purchases and the settlement of invoices via a mobile photo scan. Since 2017, Wirecard and Mastercard have been enabling Twisto customers to pay using credit cards and wearables. Thanks to the additional integration of Apple Pay, users can now pay even more conveniently with Twisto when shopping online, in apps, on websites and at the POS.

Twisto has established itself as one of the leading mobile-first solutions for day-to-day payment amongst early adopters and tech-savvy consumers in the Czech Republic as well as Poland, with customer satisfaction ratings of nearly 98 percent. Together with Wirecard, the provider is planning to expand into other European countries in the future, reaching millions of consumers.

With the help of Apple Pay, Twisto customers can pay for physical goods and digital services via Touch ID or Face ID. Security and data protection have top priority. Thanks to a unique device account number, the data is neither stored on the device nor on Apple servers.

Julian Weste, Vice President Sales Financial Institutions and FinTech Europe at Wirecard, explains, "The Czech Republic is another market in which we can offer a combination of a mobile payment app with the convenience of Apple Pay. Our goal is to continue the digitization of payment processes in Europe. Together with Twisto, we see great potential for opening up further markets in Europe."

"With the help of Wirecard, we can offer our customers an additional, very convenient method of payment and thus further extend our leading position. We are proud to be the only Czech Apple Pay payment provider which is not connected to a specific bank. This makes us very competitive nationally and internationally and enables us to offer consumers a unique shopping and payment experience, regardless of who they bank with," says Michal Smida, CEO at Twisto.

Further information can be found at: https://www.twisto.cz

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER: WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets, holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

About Twisto:

Twisto is a money app simplifying daily payments for consumers. The money app is an omnichannel solution enabling customers to pay online with just one click, settle bills and invoices with a photo or an email and is linked to Mastercard & NFC bracelet enabling payments anywhere. All payments are settled by the customer at the end-of-month based on a monthly invoice or simply deferred by several months. On top, the money app offers the best exchange rate, instant payment notifications, comprehensive travel insurance products and a great UX for daily payments.

