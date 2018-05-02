Wirecard Supports BBVA-backed FinTech Denizen for its Global Bank Account

Wirecard, the international expert for digital financial technology, is collaborating with Denizen, which is based in San Francisco, California and Madrid, Spain. The new banking app is supported by advisors with many years of industry experience and by one of the world's largest financial institutions, BBVA (Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria). Wirecard is acting as a technology partner for Denizen, helping power key aspects of the new digital banking solution.

The innovative mobile banking app is created specifically for people living abroad or working in different countries. Denizen eliminates unnecessary fees and services for users. With it, people can manage their money effortlessly in real-time, with full transparency and total confidence knowing that Denizen is backed by the leading global financial institution BBVA. In addition to the app, users receive a physical debit card with which they can spend money without fees as well. The new mobile banking ecosystem is currently available in Spain and the US and will be rolled out throughout Europe afterwards.

Joaquín Ayuso de Paul, CEO and co-founder of Denizen, said: "We are very glad to be working together with Wirecard on this state-of-the-art banking project. For us it is important to offer our customers the best banking solutions, helping them to make the best financial decisions and making a true difference in their lives. With the Denizen app, we are writing a new chapter in digital banking innovations."

Julian Weste, Vice President Sales Financial Institution and FinTech Europe at Wirecard, added: "We are delighted to have won BBVA-backed FinTech Denizen as our customer. We are looking forward to launching our innovative technology in an individual format for Denizen in all European countries. This collaboration is a great combination of the individual strengths of the partners."

For more information on Denizen, please visit: https://www.denizen.io/





