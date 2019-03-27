WireCo WorldGroup will Standardize its Steel Operations on QAD ERP Solutions

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies, today announced that WireCo WorldGroup will standardize Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) in its Steel division on QAD ERP solutions.

WireCo's growth through acquisition led to a host of legacy ERP systems including older versions of QAD within their Steel division. Their Mexico and Poland wire and rope mills have been operating on separate QAD installations since 1998.

"After comparing IT operating costs in our existing QAD environments to our other ERP platforms we concluded that QAD offered significant savings. QAD leadership then aligned to help us understand the full benefit of standardizing on QAD throughout our Steel operations," said WireCo WorldGroup CIO Todd Rumsey.

In total, 17 WireCo sites throughout the United States, Mexico and Europe will implement the latest version of QAD. These sites will receive a number of specific benefits including:

End-to-End Supply Chain Visibility - From forecasted sales demand to manufacturing supply through end-customer fulfillment.

Full Visibility of Key Performance Metrics - Elimination of redundant reporting mechanisms.

Standardized Chart of Account Structure

Global Preventative Maintenance Program - Visibility of maintenance schedules, cost, history and MRO item availability.

Data Harmonization – Standardization of key master data and elimination of data proliferation.

"WireCo is a perfect example of a global company that saw the value in standardizing their business processes across a number of facilities and geographies," said QAD Senior Vice President, Global Sales, Ed Boclair. "The increase in supply chain visibility, standardized KPIs, and other benefits from having a company using the same solution can provide a decisive business advantage to a global enterprise like WireCo. We look forward to continuing our relationship with them for years to come."

About WireCo WorldGroup

WireCo WorldGroup is one of the world's largest manufacturers of steel and synthetic lifting products, servicing a diverse range of end markets, geographies and customers. They manufacture high-performance steel and synthetic rope, electromechanical cable (EMC), fabricated products, specialty steel wire, synthetic yarns and highly engineered plastic products. Headquartered in Prairie Village, Kansas, their 24 manufacturing facilities in eight countries provide an extensive global distribution network to deliver products.

For more information on WireCo WorldGroup, visit www.wireco.com .

About QAD – The Effective Enterprise

QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB) is a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies. QAD Cloud ERP for manufacturing supports operational requirements in the areas of financials, customer management, supply chain, manufacturing, service and support, analytics, business process management and integration. QAD's portfolio includes related solutions for quality management software, supply chain management software, transportation management software and B2B interoperability. Since 1979, QAD solutions have enabled customers in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech, industrial manufacturing, and life sciences industries to better align operations with their strategic goals to become Effective Enterprises.

To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6000.

"QAD" is a registered trademark of QAD Inc. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

