Wired Charging Global Market Report 2022: Growing Demand for Installed Charging Stations to Bolster Sector

The global wired charging market is expected to grow from $12.39 billion in 2021 to $12.88 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.97%. The wired charging market is expected to grow to $15.05 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.97%.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the wired charging market in 2021. The regions covered in the wired charging market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing demand for the installation of charging stations is driving the growth of the wired charging market. Wired charging is usually done with a cable and is used to charge various consumer electronics, electric vehicles, healthcare products, and personal care products. The increasing awareness of protecting the environment has made consumers prefer electric vehicles more. As the demand for electric vehicles grows, there will be a significant need for charging infrastructure which needs wired charging to be employed at these stations.

For instance, according to the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles, an Indian industry body, as of March 2021, there were 1,800 charging stations in India and there will be a need for 400,000 charging stations to meet the requirement for 2 million electric vehicles (EV) on roads by 2026. Therefore, the growing demand for the installation of charging stations is expected to propel the growth of the wired charging market.



Technological advancements and the launch of technologically advanced products is the key trend gaining popularity in the wired charging market. Technological advancements include the launch of advanced chargers with a mobile application to manage the charging alongside improved features such as fast charging, compatibility with any devices, and more. Key players are focusing on launching technologically advanced chargers to gain a competitive edge in the market and acquire more customers.

For instance, in September 2019, ChargePoint Inc., a US-based electric vehicle infrastructure company launched ChargePoint Home Flex, an advanced, flexible, and fastest home EV charger for residential use with the ChargePoint app to manage all charging. The home EV charger delivers 50 amps with 9 times faster charging than the standard wall outlet. It supports charging for any EV with speed in any home.



In January 2022, ABB, a Sweden-based provider of EV charging infrastructure, service and software solutions acquired a controlling stake in InCharge Energy for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition strengthens ABB's EV charging solutions in the US market and enables sustainable fleet electrification. InCharge Energy Inc. is a US-based electric vehicle (EV) commercial charging infrastructure solutions company.



The countries covered in the wired charging market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



