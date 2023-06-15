Wired Czech Republic and Slovakia to Launch in 2023

PRAGUE, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Czechoslovak Media, s.r.o. today announces the launch of Wired Czech Republic and Slovakia. The new edition of Wired is set to launch later this year, under a licensing agreement between Czechoslovak Media, s.r.o. and Condé Nast.

Wired Czech Republic and Slovakia will bring cutting-edge technology journalism and a bold global vision to the Czech and Slovak market. The role of Wired Czech Republic and Slovakia is to connect the present with the future and to bring its audience the information and ideas that they need to make sense of a world in constant and rapid transformation.

Wired Czech Republic and Slovakia will be published by Czechoslovak Media, s.r.o. The company is jointly owned and led by two tech enthusiasts, Michal Kucera, a journalist and media manager, and Zbynek Drab, an entrepreneur and investor.

"Our region is full of exceptionally talented people and remarkable companies. The goal of the Czech and Slovak edition of Wired is to bring a global vision, foster connections between the most dynamic local people and the ever-changing international technology scene and have a positive impact on our region," said the CEO and publisher of Wired Czech Republic and Slovakia, Michal Kucera.

Wired Czech Republic and Slovakia's team will be based in Prague, Czech Republic. The editorial team will be announced in the coming months.

Stay tuned for the launch of wired.cz.

Follow @wiredcz on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn
Register at www.wired.cz

Wired Czech Republic and Slovakia will be published under a license agreement between Condé Nast and Czechoslovak Media, s.r.o. Condé Nast's media licensing business publishes editions of the global media company's iconic brands with local partners around the world.

