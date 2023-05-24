Wireless Access Point Market size to grow by USD 6,961.75 million between 2022 and 2027; Avaya Holdings Corp., and Cambium Networks Corp. among others, identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The wireless access point market size is set to grow by USD 6961.75 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The wireless access point market is fragmented, and the vendors are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market. Avaya Holdings Corp., Cambium Networks Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., D Link Corp., Edgecore Networks Corp., EnGenius Technologies Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Kontron AG, Netgear Inc., Signellent Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., Sophos Ltd., SRA Holdings Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, TP-Link Corp. Ltd., Ubiquiti Inc., and Zyxel Communications Corp. are some of the major market participants - To know about the vendor offerings - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wireless Access Point Market 2023-2027

Wireless Access Point Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The wireless access point market report covers the following areas:

Market Drivers

Increase in development of smart cities

Increase in internet protocol (IP) traffic

Adoption of cloud computing

Market Trends

Increase in 5G investments

Proliferation of Wi-Fi-certified products

Growing M and A initiatives

Market Challenges

Limitation of WLAN to cyber attacks

Latency issues

Intense market competition

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors, download a PDF sample

Wireless Access Point Market 2023-2027: Segment Analysis

Product

Gateways Or Routers



Dependent AP



Independent AP

End-user

Enterprises



Consumers

Type

Indoor



Outdoor

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others Buy the Report

Wireless Access Point Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist wireless access point market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the wireless access point market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wireless access point market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wireless access point market vendors

Related Reports:

Push to Talk (PTT) Market- The push to talk (PTT) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.99% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 17,473.47 million.

Satellite Internet Market- The satellite internet market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.85% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,476.69 million.

Get Instant access to 17000+ market research report

Technavio's Subscription Platform

Wireless Access Point Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6961.75 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.7 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Avaya Holdings Corp., Cambium Networks Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., D Link Corp., Edgecore Networks Corp., EnGenius Technologies Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Kontron AG, Netgear Inc., Signellent Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., Sophos Ltd., SRA Holdings Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, TP Link Corp. Ltd., Ubiquiti Inc., and Zyxel Communications Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 10: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 11: Parent market



Exhibit 12: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 13: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 14: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 15: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 17: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 18: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global wireless access point market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global wireless access point market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 23: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.6 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 24: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 25: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 26: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 27: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 28: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 29: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 30: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 31: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 32: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 34: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Gateways or routers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 36: Chart on Gateways or routers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Gateways or routers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Gateways or routers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Gateways or routers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Dependent AP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 40: Chart on Dependent AP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Dependent AP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Dependent AP - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Dependent AP - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Independent AP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 44: Chart on Independent AP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Independent AP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Independent AP - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Independent AP - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 49: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 51: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 53: Chart on Enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Chart on Enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Consumers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 57: Chart on Consumers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Consumers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Chart on Consumers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Consumers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 61: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Market Segmentation by Type

8.1 Market segments

Exhibit 62: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

8.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 64: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Comparison by Type

8.3 Indoor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 66: Chart on Indoor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Indoor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on Indoor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Indoor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.4 Outdoor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 70: Chart on Outdoor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Outdoor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on Outdoor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Outdoor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 74: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 75: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

10 Geographic Landscape

10.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 76: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

10.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 78: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 79: Data Table on Geographic comparison

10.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 80: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 84: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 88: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 92: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 96: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 100: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 103: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 104: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 108: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 111: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 112: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 115: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 116: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 117: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 118: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 119: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 120: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11.1 Market drivers

11.2 Market challenges

11.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 121: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

11.4 Market trends

12 Vendor Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 122: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

12.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 123: Overview on factors of disruption

12.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 124: Impact of key risks on business

13 Vendor Analysis

13.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 125: Vendors covered

13.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 126: Matrix on vendor position and classification

13.3 Avaya Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 127: Avaya Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Avaya Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Avaya Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Avaya Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

13.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 131: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 134: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

13.5 CommScope Holding Co. Inc.

Exhibit 136: CommScope Holding Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: CommScope Holding Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: CommScope Holding Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 139: CommScope Holding Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: CommScope Holding Co. Inc. - Segment focus

13.6 D Link Corp.

Exhibit 141: D Link Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 142: D Link Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: D Link Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 144: D Link Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: D Link Corp. - Segment focus

13.7 EnGenius Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 146: EnGenius Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: EnGenius Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: EnGenius Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

13.8 Extreme Networks Inc.

Exhibit 149: Extreme Networks Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Extreme Networks Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Extreme Networks Inc. - Key offerings

13.9 Fortinet Inc.

Exhibit 152: Fortinet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Fortinet Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Fortinet Inc. - Key offerings

13.10 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 155: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news



Exhibit 158: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

13.11 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 160: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 163: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

13.12 Kontron AG

Exhibit 165: Kontron AG - Overview



Exhibit 166: Kontron AG - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Kontron AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Kontron AG - Segment focus

13.13 Netgear Inc.

Exhibit 169: Netgear Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Netgear Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Netgear Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Netgear Inc. - Segment focus

13.14 Sophos Ltd.

Exhibit 173: Sophos Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 174: Sophos Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 175: Sophos Ltd. - Key offerings

13.15 TP Link Corp. Ltd.

Exhibit 176: TP Link Corp. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 177: TP Link Corp. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 178: TP Link Corp. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 179: TP Link Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings

13.16 Ubiquiti Inc.

Exhibit 180: Ubiquiti Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 181: Ubiquiti Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 182: Ubiquiti Inc. - Key offerings

13.17 Zyxel Communications Corp.

Exhibit 183: Zyxel Communications Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 184: Zyxel Communications Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 185: Zyxel Communications Corp. - Key offerings

14 Appendix

14.1 Scope of the report

14.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 186: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 187: Exclusions checklist

14.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 188: Currency conversion rates for US$

14.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 189: Research methodology



Exhibit 190: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 191: Information sources

14.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 192: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio