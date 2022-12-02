Wireless and Fixed Connectivity Market Report 2022: Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, and IoT Applications and Services to Drive Sector

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wireless and Fixed Connectivity Market by Technology, Connection Type, Network Type, and User Type 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the global and regional fixed and wireless connectivity market including non-broadband connectivity. The report addresses the inherent technology behind each category of broadband connectivity including fixed broadband, fixed wireless, mobile wireless, satellite, and mobile network broadband connectivity.

Select Report Findings:

Fixed broadband connectivity market is poised to reach USD $133 billion by 2027

Non-broadband MNO connectivity is poised to reach USD $1.7 billion by 2027

Wireless connectivity market is poised to reach USD $157 billion by 2027

Wireless connectivity subscription will reach to 14.5 billion by 2027

Fixed connectivity subscriptions will reach to 1.7 billion by 2027

Demand within the wireless connectivity market is anticipated to increase rapidly during the next five years as data-hungry consumers and enterprise users both rapidly expand communications and usage of applications, content, and commerce. Drivers include both organic service growth as well as new cloud-based service models. Additional technology and market drivers include artificial intelligence, data analytics, and IoT applications and services.

Certain device types in particular will be major drivers of broadband service growth such as wearables (connectivity bands, VR headsets, etc.) and IoT devices (modules, wireless embedded things, etc.). For example, robust growth in data communications associated with smart home and industrial robotics will facilitate growth within consumer and industrial IoT respectively. Additionally, broadband services will also drive growth in revenue in various operational support areas such as the need for IoT billing and settlement.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

3.0 Technology and Application Analysis

3.1 Fixed Broadband Connectivity Technology

3.1.1 DSL Broadband

3.1.2 Fiber Optic Broadband

3.1.3 Cable MSO

3.2 Wireless Broadband Connectivity Technology and Spectrum

3.2.1 Fixed Wireless Broadband

3.2.2 Mobile Wireless Broadband

3.2.3 Satellite Wireless Broadband

3.2.4 Mobile Network Broadband

3.2.4.1 Evolution of 4G via LTE Standard

3.2.4.2 LTE Direct

3.2.4.3 LTE Advanced and Beyond

3.2.4.4 Fifth Generation (5G) Cellular

3.2.4.5 Heterogeneous Networks

3.2.4.5.1 Small Cells

3.2.4.5.2 Femtocells

3.2.4.5.3 Picocells

3.2.4.5.4 Microcells

3.2.4.5.5 Metrocells

3.3 Wireless Broadband Network and Spectrum

3.3.1 Wireless Personal Area Networks

3.3.2 Wireless Local Area Networks

3.3.3 Wireless Metropolitan Area Networks

3.3.3.1 WiMAX

3.3.3.2 LMDS

3.3.3.3 MMDS

3.3.4 Wireless Wide Area Network

3.4 Non-Broadband MNO Connectivity Technology and Spectrum

3.5 Device Ecosystem including IoT Device

3.6 Enabling Technology

3.6.1 Artificial Intelligence

3.6.2 Big Data and Analytics

3.6.3 Cloud Computing

3.6.3.1 Distributed Cloud Computing

3.6.4 Fog Computing

3.6.5 Mobile Edge Computing

3.6.6 Cloud Communications, Apps, Content, and Commerce

3.6.7 Immersive Technologies

3.6.7.1 Augmented Reality

3.6.7.2 Virtual Reality

3.6.8 Tactile and Haptic Technology

3.6.9 WiFi 6 Technology

3.6.10 OpenRAN vs. Traditional RAN

3.7 IoT Technology

3.7.1 Consumer IoT

3.7.1.1 Connected Automobiles

3.7.1.2 Connected Homes

3.7.1.3 Wearable Technology

3.7.2 Enterprise IoT

3.7.3 Industrial IoT

3.8 End User Industry and Enterprise Vertical

4.0 Company Analysis

5.0 Wireless and Fixed Connectivity Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 - 2027

6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

