Wireless Antenna Market to grow by USD 4.41 Bn, AccelTex Solutions and Alpha Wireless Ltd. emerge as Key Contributors to growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The wireless antenna market by End-user (communication, aerospace and defense, automotive, and others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2026" has been added to Technavio's offering. Do you know the wireless antenna market size is expected to reach a value of USD 4.41 bn during 2021-2026? Request Free Sample Report.

Wireless Antenna Market Segmentation

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wireless Antenna Market 2022-2026

End-user

Communication



Aerospace And Defense



Automotive



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AccelTex Solutions, Alpha Wireless Ltd., BAE Systems Plc, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., FIAMM Componenti Accessori FCA Spa, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Ignion SL, IMC Microwave Industries Ltd., Johanson Technology Inc., Linx Technologies, MP Antenna Ltd., THE BOUYGUES GROUP, Viasat Inc., Wutong Holding Group Co.Ltd., Yageo Corp., and Infinite Electronics Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Major 5 Wireless Antenna Market Vendor's Offerings

Alpha Wireless Ltd. : The company provides a wide range of products such as LTE Antennas, Custom Antenna Design, FDD-LTE & TDD-LTE, Variable Tilt Antennas, 4G Antennas, and Base Station Antennas.

: The company provides a wide range of products such as LTE Antennas, Custom Antenna Design, FDD-LTE & TDD-LTE, Variable Tilt Antennas, 4G Antennas, and Base Station Antennas. BAE Systems Plc: The company offers wireless antenna that includes Common data link radio, iCDL, CDL Portable Ground System, CDL Exportable Radio System, and Light Airborne Multipurpose Systems.

The company offers wireless antenna that includes Common data link radio, iCDL, CDL Portable Ground System, CDL Exportable Radio System, and Light Airborne Multipurpose Systems. Broadcom Inc. : The company offers BCM43460 antenna which is used in Wireless LAN Solutions and Smart Devices and supports 20, 40, and 80 MHz channels with 256 Quadrature Amplitude Modulation.

: The company offers BCM43460 antenna which is used in Wireless LAN Solutions and Smart Devices and supports 20, 40, and 80 MHz channels with 256 Quadrature Amplitude Modulation. Cisco Systems Inc .: The company offers wireless antennae that include Omnidirectional antennas, Directional antennas, Indoor and outdoor wall-mounted dual-band patch antennas, and Cisco Aironet antenna.

.: The company offers wireless antennae that include Omnidirectional antennas, Directional antennas, Indoor and outdoor wall-mounted dual-band patch antennas, and Cisco Aironet antenna. CommScope Holding Co. Inc.: The company offers a wireless antenna that includes CommScope Mosaic which helps to combine active and passive antenna capabilities in a way that simplifies tower top complexity and reduces occupied tower top space and wind loading while preserving the performance of all technologies.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Buy Sample Report.

Wireless Antenna Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The wireless antenna market report covers the following areas:

Wireless Antenna Market Size

Wireless Antenna Market Trends

Wireless Antenna Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increase in 5G investments as one of the prime reasons driving the Wireless Antenna Market growth during the next few years. Download Free Sample Report.

Wireless Antenna Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.41% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 4.41 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.84 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AccelTex Solutions, Alpha Wireless Ltd., BAE Systems Plc, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., FIAMM Componenti Accessori FCA Spa, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Ignion SL, IMC Microwave Industries Ltd., Johanson Technology Inc., Linx Technologies, MP Antenna Ltd., Octane Wireless, Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, SkyWave Antennas Inc., THE BOUYGUES GROUP, Viasat Inc., Wutong Holding Group Co.Ltd., Yageo Corp., and Infinite Electronics Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Communication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Communication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Communication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Communication - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Communication - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Aerospace and defense - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Aerospace and defense - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 BAE Systems Plc

Exhibit 97: BAE Systems Plc - Overview



Exhibit 98: BAE Systems Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 99: BAE Systems Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: BAE Systems Plc - Segment focus

10.4 Broadcom Inc.

Exhibit 101: Broadcom Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Broadcom Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 104: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 106: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 109: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 CommScope Holding Co. Inc.

Exhibit 111: CommScope Holding Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: CommScope Holding Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: CommScope Holding Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 114: CommScope Holding Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: CommScope Holding Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Ignion SL

Exhibit 120: Ignion SL - Overview



Exhibit 121: Ignion SL - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Ignion SL - Key offerings

10.9 Johanson Technology Inc.

Exhibit 123: Johanson Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Johanson Technology Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Johanson Technology Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Linx Technologies

Exhibit 126: Linx Technologies - Overview



Exhibit 127: Linx Technologies - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Linx Technologies - Key offerings

10.11 Viasat Inc.

Exhibit 129: Viasat Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Viasat Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Viasat Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 132: Viasat Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Viasat Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Yageo Corp.

Exhibit 134: Yageo Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Yageo Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Yageo Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Yageo Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 138: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 139: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 140: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 141: Research methodology



Exhibit 142: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 143: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 144: List of abbreviations

