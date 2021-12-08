Wireless Audio Devices Market size to grow by USD 82.47 Bn | Driven by the Convenience of Wireless Technology | Technavio

Our full report offers detailed insights into the growth variance, YOY growth rates, and future growth opportunities in the wireless headphones market.

By product, the headphones segment is expected to offer maximum growth opportunities for market players throughout the forecast period. The rapid growth in the demand for multimedia and gaming products will be crucial in driving the growth of the segment. In terms of geography, APAC will emerge as the largest market for wireless audio device manufacturers in coming years. The region currently holds 31% of the global market share and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. China and Japan are the major markets for wireless audio devices in APAC.

Wireless Audio Devices Market: Major Growth Driver

The wireless audio devices market growth is expected to be driven by the convenience of wireless technology. Cordless headphones are increasingly gaining prominence globally owing to the convenience offered by them. They offer mobility and a hands-free experience that lets users continue to do various tasks without any hassle. Their growing popularity has encouraged vendors to introduce various features such as noise filtering, long-distance operation, HD audio, and others to make them more appealing to consumers. Besides, the abandonment of headphone jack by popular smartphone manufacturers such as Apple has further increased the adoption of wireless headphones. All these factors are positively influencing the market growth.

In addition, the increasing penetration of smart devices and the rising popularity of wireless streaming of audio content will further accelerate the market growth. However, the need for high-speed internet connectivity might reduce the growth potential in the market.

Wireless Audio Devices Market: Key Vendor and their offerings

Apple Inc.: The company offers a wide range of wireless audio devices such as AirPods Pro and much more.

Bose Corp.: The company offers a wide range of wireless audio devices. Some of the key offerings include Soundsport free wireless headphones, Bose sport earbuds, and others.

Harman International Industries Inc.: The company offers a wide range of wireless audio devices. Some of the key offerings include JBL Partybox 310, JBL Charge 5, and others.

Reasons to Buy Wireless Audio Devices Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist wireless audio devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the wireless audio devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wireless audio devices market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wireless audio devices market vendors

Wireless Audio Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.07% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 82.47 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.07 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Apple Inc., Bose Corp., Harman International Industries Inc., Sennheiser electronic GmbH and Co. KG, Sonos Inc., Sony Corp., Sound United LLC, VIZIO Holding Corp. Inc., VOXX International Corp., and Yamaha Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

