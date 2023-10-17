Wireless Audio Devices Market to grow by USD 57.88 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Apple Inc., Bose Corp., Earin AB, and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The wireless audio devices market is expected to grow by USD 57.88 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 19.77% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Convenience of wireless technology is notably driving the wireless audio devices market. However, factors such as the need for high-speed Internet connectivity may impede market growth. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate. Buy Now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wireless Audio Devices Market
The market is segmented by product (speaker systems, headphones, and others), application (residential, commercial, and automotive), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the wireless audio devices market, including Apple Inc., Bose Corp., Earin AB, FKA Distributing Co. LLC, GN Store Nord AS, LG Electronics Inc., Masimo Corp., PHAZON, Plantronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, Shure Inc., Sonos Inc., Sony Group Corp., TruSound Audio, VIZIO Holding Corp. Inc., VOXX International Corp., Xiaomi Inc, Yamaha Corp., and Zound Industries International AB. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. For detailed company information, Request a Free Sample Report.

Wireless Audio Devices Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Bose Corp. - The company offers wireless audio devices such as QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones II and Bose QuietComfort earbuds.

Wireless Audio Devices Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

  • The market share growth by the speaker systems segment will be significant during the forecast period. There is an increased aesthetic appeal and a wide range of applications for wired speakers' systems. The increased number of wireless speakers used by tourists is a key factor driving the segment's growth. Among tourists, particularly the young ones, there's an increase in demand for portable speaker systems.

Geography 

  • APAC is estimated to contribute 30% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. North America is another region growing at a significant rate. The US, Canada, and Mexico are major contributing countries in this region. Though the US consumer electronics market has reached saturation, there will be a growing wireless audio equipment market in this part of the country because fitness, sports, and entertainment devices are available.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View Free PDF Sample Report

Wireless Audio Devices Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2017-2021
  • CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist wireless audio devices market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the wireless audio devices market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the wireless audio devices market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of wireless audio devices market companies

