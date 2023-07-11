Wireless Audio Devices Market to grow by USD 57,887.46 million from 2022 to 2027|Apple Inc., Bose Corp., Earin AB and more to emerge as key market players- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The wireless audio devices market size is set to grow by USD 57,887.46 million from 2022 to 2027 and register a CAGR of 19.77%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. To help businesses improve their market position, the wireless audio devices market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Apple Inc., Bose Corp., Earin AB, FKA Distributing Co. LLC, GN Store Nord AS, LG Electronics Inc., Masimo Corp., PHAZON, Plantronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, Shure Inc., Sonos Inc., Sony Group Corp., TruSound Audio, VIZIO Holding Corp. Inc., VOXX International Corp., Xiaomi Inc, Yamaha Corp., and Zound Industries International AB. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View Sample Report

Vendor Offerings

Apple Inc. - The company offers wireless audio devices such as airpods pro and airpods with magsafe charging case.

Bose Corp. - The company offers wireless audio devices such as quietcomfort 35 wireless headphones II and bose quietcomfort earbuds.

Earin AB - The company offers wireless audio devices such as earbuds.

The report also covers the following areas:

Wireless Audio Devices Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Speaker Systems



Headphones



Others

Application

Residential



Commercial



Automotive

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the speaker systems segment will be significant during the forecast period. The significant attraction of the speaker system is they have an enhanced aesthetic appeal and numerous applications. The increased penetration of wireless speakers among tourists is one of the important factors that is positively impacting the growth of the segment. Among tourists, the demand for wireless speaker systems is increasing, particularly for the younger generation. Furthermore, the other significant factors propelling the growth of the segment are the rising use of wireless speakers by tourists, the increasing adoption of smart home devices and smart home automation, and the emergence of voice assistants and smart wireless speakers. Voice-activated smart speakers can listen, record, and respond to the user's commands. For instance, Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri can perform tasks, such as turning off the TV and turning on the lights.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

The increased focus on product aesthetics and features is a new trend shaping the market. The wireless audio market has developed in various dimensions in terms of product aesthetics, size, and features over the years. Also, vendors are coming up with new advanced technologies to track health parameters. Furthermore, when it comes to audio devices, companies are also offering customized products to retain customers and grow their business. Noise-cancellation headphones are becoming so popular in the market as they can always emphasize measuring, comparing, and responding to external noise. In addition, the emergence of nanochip technology has upgraded the development of wireless audio devices that can fit into human ears. For instance, Apple AirPods is a product that has contributed immensely to the miniaturization of wireless audio devices. Therefore such advancements are expected to drive the wireless audio devices market during the forecast period.

Wireless Audio Devices Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist wireless audio devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the wireless audio devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wireless audio devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wireless audio devices market vendors

Wireless Audio Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.77% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 57,887.46 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 13.95 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Apple Inc., Bose Corp., Earin AB, FKA Distributing Co. LLC, GN Store Nord AS, LG Electronics Inc., Masimo Corp., PHAZON, Plantronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, Shure Inc., Sonos Inc., Sony Group Corp., TruSound Audio, VIZIO Holding Corp. Inc., VOXX International Corp., Xiaomi Inc, Yamaha Corp., and Zound Industries International AB Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

