Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market worth $126.9 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Future developments in the wireless broadband market for public safety include the adoption of AI and ML for predictive analytics, the integration of 5G technology, the growth of IoT and sensor networks, the emphasis on interoperability and integration, and cooperation through public-private partnerships to speed up innovation and deployment of cutting-edge communication solutions for improved emergency response capabilities.

The Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market is expected to reach USD 126.9 billion by 2029 from USD 40.2 billion in 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.9% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

The competitive landscape and the existence of a robust vendor ecosystem play a pivotal role in propelling innovation and development within the Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market. The dynamic competition among technology providers fosters a continuous push for advancements, driving the evolution of more sophisticated and cost-effective solutions. In this competitive environment, companies strive to outpace each other in introducing cutting-edge features, improving system interoperability, and enhancing overall performance. The race to meet and exceed market demands encourages rapidly integrating emerging technologies into wireless broadband in public safety, such as 5G Networks, Mission-Critical Push-to-Talk (MCPTT), Body-Worn Cameras and Sensors, Internet of Things (IoT) Integration, and advanced Data Analytics. As vendors vie for market share, customers benefit from diverse options, leading to an accelerated pace of innovation and a broader range of choices. The competitive forces within the Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market catalyze continuous improvement, ensuring that the sector remains at the forefront of technological advancements while fostering sustained market growth.

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2018-2029 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024–2029 Forecast units Value (USD) Billion Segments Covered By offering (hardware, software, service), technology (mobile wireless broadband, fixed wireless broadband, satellite wireless broadband), end user (first responders, critical infrastructure operators, other end users), application (critical communications, video surveillance and monitoring, automated vehicle tracking, geographic information system, other applications) Region covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Companies covered AT&T(US), Verizon Communications Inc (US), Cisco Systems, Inc (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), Broadcom (US), HPE Aruba Networks (US), Extreme Networks (US), Juniper Networks (US), Motorola Solutions (US), NEC Corporation (Japan), Netgear, Inc (US), Semtech Corporation (US), ZTE Corporation (China), General Dynamics Corporation (US), L3Harris Technologies, Inc (US), Bittium Corporation (Finland), Hughes Network Systems, LLC (US), Hytera Communications Corporation (China), Cambium Networks Limited (US), Infinet Wireless (Netherlands), Netronics Networks (Canada), Proxim Wireless (US), Radwin (Israel), Aviat Networks, Inc (US), Knightscope (US), Parallel Wireless (US)

Based on application, critical communications segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

Within the Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market, the critical communications segment is estimated to capture the largest market size throughout the forecast period of 2024-2029. There's an expanding demand for public safety LTE (Long-Term Evolution) due to its dependable and high-speed data connectivity, perfectly suited for mission-critical tasks in disaster response, law enforcement, and emergency medical services. As public safety organizations strive to elevate their communication functionalities, the adoption of public safety LTE is expected to witness a substantial rise. The increasing prevalence of next-generation technologies like 5G presents even faster data speeds, coupled with ultra-low latency and network slicing. Network slicing allows for creating dedicated networks specifically designed for public safety applications. This enhanced performance will support critical applications such as real-time video streaming and remote surgery. Furthermore, governments worldwide acknowledge the criticality of public safety broadband networks and actively invest in infrastructure development through initiatives and mandates. These endeavors will generate a significant demand for solutions in critical communication. Finally, strict regulations exist regarding public safety communication, emphasizing the need for reliability, security, and constant availability. These regulations ensure that critical communication solutions adhere to these strict requirements. Consequently, the demand for dependable and secure communication technologies is projected to continue upward. In essence, the convergence of these factors will propel the critical communications segment to the forefront of Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market during the forecast period.

Based on end user, first responders segment is expected to hold a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

Anticipated to achieve a higher growth rate within the Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market throughout the 2024-2029 forecast period, the first responders segment is driven by a compelling need for enhanced situational awareness and accelerated response times. Wireless broadband empowers first responders in several ways. It facilitates real-time data sharing, enabling the exchange of critical information like live video feeds, medical records, and building plans. This fosters superior coordination, swifter decision-making, and a more streamlined emergency response. Wireless broadband strengthens operational efficiency through seamless communication between first responders deployed in the field and command centers. This leads to faster resource allocation, improved personnel tracking, and a more coordinated overall approach during operations. Real-time access to crucial data like weather updates, hazardous material information, and criminal records enhances safety for first responders by enabling better risk assessment and safer operations. Furthermore, governments worldwide increasingly recognize the importance of equipping first responders with cutting-edge technologies. This surge in government funding will directly propel growth within the first responder segment of the Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market. Lastly, the ever-changing landscape of emergencies and public safety threats, encompassing everything from natural disasters to cyberattacks and active shooter situations, necessitates ever-more sophisticated communication tools for first responders. Wireless broadband offers high bandwidth, reliability, and security essential for tackling these evolving challenges, thereby accelerating adoption within the first responder segment. In essence, the emphasis on faster response times, heightened situational awareness, government funding directed towards public safety technologies, and the continuous evolution of threats all merge to fuel the projected higher growth rate of the first responders segment in the Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific region is poised to experience the highest growth rate in the global wireless broadband for public safety market during the 2024-2029 forecast period. This surge is driven by a confluence of factors. Flourishing economies and supportive government initiatives are leading to increased investments in public safety infrastructure, focusing on advanced communication networks for first responders. The vast population of the Asia-Pacific region presents a significant untapped market for wireless broadband solutions. This, coupled with growing security concerns related to terrorism, natural disasters, and cybercrime, further accelerates the demand for robust and reliable public safety communication networks. Consequently, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the growth of Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market for the foreseeable future.

Top Key Companies in Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market:

The major vendors covered in the Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market are AT&T(US), Verizon Communications Inc (US), Cisco Systems, Inc (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), Broadcom (US), HPE Aruba Networks (US), Extreme Networks (US), Juniper Networks (US), Motorola Solutions (US), NEC Corporation (Japan), Netgear, Inc (US), Semtech Corporation (US), ZTE Corporation (China), General Dynamics Corporation (US), L3Harris Technologies, Inc (US), Bittium Corporation (Finland), Hughes Network Systems, LLC (US), Hytera Communications Corporation (China), Cambium Networks Limited (US), Infinet Wireless (Netherlands), Netronics Networks (Canada), Proxim Wireless (US), Radwin (Israel), Aviat Networks, Inc (US), Knightscope (US), Parallel Wireless (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches, enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market.

Recent Developments

In October 2023, Ericsson launched software toolkit for communications service providers (CSPs) to strengthen 5G Standalone network capabilities and enable premium services with differentiated connectivity.

In July 2022 , Huawei introduced the Huawei Router 3B Pro with Wi-Fi-7 capabilities, which can transfer a single file through both 2.4gHz and 5gHz channels to boost speed.

, Huawei introduced the Huawei Router Pro with Wi-Fi-7 capabilities, which can transfer a single file through both 2.4gHz and 5gHz channels to boost speed. In June 2022 , AT&T launched location-based routing to automatically transmit wireless 9-1-1 calls to the appropriate 9-1-1 call centers on a nationwide basis.

Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market Advantages:

Enhances situational awareness and speeds up response times in emergency scenarios by enabling real-time data sharing, video streaming, and location tracking for emergency personnel.

Promotes effective communication and cooperation between various public safety organisations and authorities, allowing for coordinated emergency responses and interoperability across various communication platforms.

Gives first responders in the field mobile internet connectivity, enabling them to access vital data, databases, and resources from any location at any time, improving operational efficacy and efficiency.

Enhances the dependability and resilience of public safety operations by providing redundant and resilient communication infrastructure that guarantees communication during emergencies, network congestion, or infrastructure failures.

Improves situational awareness and makes it possible to respond proactively to possible threats or incidents by enabling remote monitoring and management of security cameras, sensors, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices installed in public safety contexts.

Enables effective real-time data sharing and analysis by offering high-speed data transmission and bandwidth capacity for bandwidth-intensive applications including mission-critical apps, data analytics, and video surveillance.

Improves emergency response quality and public safety results by supporting the provision of advanced public safety services like telemedicine, remote diagnostics, and mobile command centres.

Offers deployable broadband solutions, private LTE networks, and LTE networks at a reasonable cost. These alternatives are scalable and adaptable, catering to the various demands of public safety organisations.

Report Objectives

To determine, segment, and forecast the Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market on the basis of offering, technology, end user, application, and region in terms of value

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to 5 main regions: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Middle East & Africa , and Latin America

, , , & , and To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the market

To study the complete value chain and related industry segments and perform a value chain analysis of the market landscape

To strategically analyze the macro and micromarkets 1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market

with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market To analyze the industry trends, pricing data, patents, and innovations related to the market

To analyze the opportunities for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the market

To profile the key players in the market and comprehensively analyze their market share/ranking and core competencies 2

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as mergers & acquisitions, product launches & developments, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, business expansions, and R&D activities.

