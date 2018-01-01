Wireless Carriers Need to Rethink Web, In-Store Strategies as Device Sales Slow, J.D. Power Finds

Following are some key findings of the 2018 study:

Customer satisfaction declines : Customers who make a purchase at a non-carrier store are less satisfied with their sales representative than are customers who make a purchase in a carrier-owned store (16-point differential on a 1,000-point scale) and are less satisfied with the facility (15-point differential). Despite experiencing lower levels of customer satisfaction, one-third of wireless customers make device or plan purchases in non-carrier retail stores.

Study Rankings

For full-service carriers, the segment average overall satisfaction score is 838. T-Mobile ranks highest with a score of 854, compared with 855 in Volume 1 of the study.

For non-contract full-service carriers, the segment average is 843. Cricket ranks highest with a score of 857, compared with 849 in Volume 1.

For non-contract value carriers, the segment average is 847. Consumer Cellular ranks highest with a score of 888, compared with 866 in Volume 1.

Now in their 15th year of publication, the U.S. Wireless Purchase Experience Full-Service Performance Study and U.S. Wireless Purchase Experience Non-Contract Performance Study evaluate the wireless purchase experience of customers who use any one of three purchase channels: phone calls with sales representatives; visits to a retail wireless store; or online/website. Overall purchase experience satisfaction with both full-service and non-contract carriers is measured in six factors (in order of importance): store sales representative; website; offerings and promotions; phone sales representative; store facility; and cost of service. The studies were fielded from January through June 2018.

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power is headquartered in Costa Mesa, Calif., and has offices serving North/South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. J.D. Power is a portfolio company of XIO Group, a global alternative investments and private equity firm headquartered in London, and is led by its four founders: Athene Li, Joseph Pacini, Murphy Qiao and Carsten Geyer.

