Wireless Charging Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2031: Rising Disposable Income Drives Growth

The global wireless charging market reached a value of nearly $9,581.5 million in 2021, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.8% since 2016. The market is expected to grow from $9,581.5 million in 2021 to $34,768.3 million in 2026 at a rate of 29.4%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.5% from 2026 and reach $121,815.3 million in 2031.

Growth in the historic period resulted from a rise in disposable income, a rise in the number of various surgical procedures, rising demand for consumer electronics and increasing government initiatives. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were longer charging duration, limited battery capacity and consumer acceptance of the safety issues with wireless distant charging.

Going forward, the rising demand for electronic devices, increasing popularity and high sales of electric vehicles (EV), growth of a wide range of autonomous and commercial automobiles and rising urbanization will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the wireless charging market in the future include the Russia-Ukraine war and the high cost of raw materials.

The wireless charging market is segmented by components into transmitters and receivers. The receivers market was the largest segment of the wireless charging market segmented by components, accounting for 59.0% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the receivers segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the wireless charging market segmented by components, at a CAGR of 30.7% during 2021-2026.

The wireless charging market is segmented by technology into inductive charging, resonant charging, radio frequency based charging and other technologies. The inductive charging market was the largest segment of the wireless charging market segmented by technology, accounting for 51.4% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the resonant charging segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the wireless charging market segmented by technology, at a CAGR of 31.3% during 2021-2026.

The wireless charging market is segmented by transmission range type into short range, medium range and long range. The short range market was the largest segment of the wireless charging market segmented by transmission range type, accounting for 45.4% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the long range segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the wireless charging market segmented by transmission range type, at a CAGR of 31.8% during 2021-2026.

The wireless charging market is segmented by application into consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, industrial, defense and other applications. The consumer electronics market was the largest segment of the wireless charging market segmented by application, accounting for 45.3% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the automotive segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the wireless charging market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 31.6% during 2021-2026.

North America was the largest region in the wireless charging market, accounting for 38.0% of the total in 2021. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the wireless charging market will be Asia Pacific and North America where growth will be at CAGRs of 34.5% and 31.6% respectively. These will be followed by Middle East and Africa where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 29.2% and 26.9% respectively.

The global wireless charging market is fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 10.51% of the total market in 2021. This can be due to the existence of number of local players in the market serving customers in particular geographies. Energizer Holdings, Inc. was the largest competitor with 2.37% share of the market, followed by Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. with 1.56%, Leggett & Platt, Incorporated with 1.25%, Renesas Electronics Corporation with 1.22%, Anker Innovations Co., Ltd with 1.19%, Sony Group Corporation with 1.10%, TDK Corporation with 0.85%, Qualcomm Incorporated with 0.43%, WiTricity Corporation with 0.28% and Texas Instruments with 0.26%.

The top opportunities in the wireless charging market segmented by components will arise in the receivers segment, which will gain $15,891.2 million of global annual sales by 2026. The top opportunities in the wireless charging market segmented by technology will arise in the inductive charging segment, which will gain $13,228.5 million of global annual sales by 2026.

The top opportunities in the wireless charging market segmented by transmission range type will arise in the shortrange segment, which will gain $10,758.2 million of global annual sales by 2026. The top opportunities in the wireless charging market segmented by application will arise in the consumer electronics segment, which will gain $10,446.9 million of global annual sales by 2026. The wireless charging market size will gain the most in USA at $8,536.2 million.

Market-trend-based strategies for the wireless charging market include advances in wireless charging, use of Mi air charge wireless charging technology, strategic collaborations and partnerships, adoption of smart wireless charging board and automotive in-cabin wireless charging solution.

Player-adopted strategies in the wireless charging market include launching new products to meet growing demand and increase revenue and strengthening product portfolio by investing and bringing more advancements in company's business.

To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the companies in the wireless charging market to focus on technological advances in wireless charging, focus on smart wireless charging boards, focus on automotive in-cabin wireless charging solutions, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, focus on strategic partnerships and collaborations, offer competitive pricing, participate in trade shows and events and continue to focus on fast-growing applications.

This report describes and explains the wireless charging market and covers 2016-2021, termed the historic period, and 2021-2026 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2026-2031. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

