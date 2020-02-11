Wireless Charging Market Growth Predicted at Over 14% Till 2026, Revenue to Hit USD 30 Billion-Mark: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report "Wireless Charging Market by Technology (Inductive, RF, Resonant), Application (Automotive, Consumer, Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense), Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026", by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of wireless charging will cross $30 billion by 2026. The increasing popularity of Electrical Vehicles (EVs) and growing demand for high-end smartphones are driving the market growth.

The MEA wireless charging market is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period as airlines and airports in the region have implemented multiple charging points in lounges and seats onboard.

The RF-based wireless charging market is projected to gain prominence as it helps in eliminating the need for proper alignment in small devices such as medical implants and wearables. These charging technologies can be differentiated into far-field and near-field wireless charging and are increasing in demand. For instance, Humavox has developed near-field RF charging systems that allow any 3D volume to be converted into a charging station, which includes things such as cup holders, drawers, etc.

The carriers operating in the GCC region have majorly implemented this facility to enhance their customer experience on long-haul as well as short-haul flights.

For instance, Emirates has installed around 30 wireless charging valet trays, which use a magnetic field to transfer power wirelessly to the tray. Wireless charging is anticipated to become ubiquitous in the MEA over the coming years.

The introduction of wireless charging into the automotive sector can revolutionize the automotive landscape. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (QTI) has entered into a partnership with FIA Formula E Championship for the development of Halo Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging (WEVC) technology. Users can effectively charge their vehicles by moving over the charging base embedded on roads or in parking spaces. The initial cost of installing the technology is, however, very high but makes up in the long-term with reduced future maintenance costs and the environmental effect of using sustainable energy solutions.

Some major findings of the wireless charging market report are:

Major deployments of wireless charging modules for aircraft cabins are being witnessed. Aerospace technology providers have developed innovative charging systems that offer consumer comfort, safe, and fast recharging of electronic devices.

Industrial wireless charging technology is anticipated to be high in demand in several countries of Asia , such as China , South Korea , and India , that are hubs of manufacturing in industrial settings, as they can reduce the risk of explosions caused by stray sparks

, such as , , and , that are hubs of manufacturing in industrial settings, as they can reduce the risk of explosions caused by stray sparks In April 2018 , Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems announced the development of the Wireless Charging Module (WCM) specifically optimized for aircraft, facilitating the charging of personal electronic devices such as smartphones and laptops

, Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems announced the development of the Wireless Charging Module (WCM) specifically optimized for aircraft, facilitating the charging of personal electronic devices such as smartphones and laptops Major wireless charging market players include WiTricity Corporation, Texas Instruments, Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, Powermat Technologies, Powercast Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Mojo Mobility, Inc., MediaTek, Inc., and Leggett & Platt, Inc.

