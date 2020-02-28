Wireless Charging Market is Projected to Grow From USD 5.22 Billion in 2017 to USD 71.21 Billion by 2025, With a CAGR of 38.7% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wireless charging is the transfer of energy from a power source to a device, without wires. Wireless charging devices consist of a charging station (or transmitter) transmitting the energy, and a receiver (integrated inside a device) receiving the energy and charging the battery.

The increase in sales of electric vehicles (EVs), the steady growth of the demand for portable electronics and wearables and the regular need to collect ambient RF energy are expected to drive the market for wireless charging during the forecast period. In addition, extensive research into far-reaching wireless charging technologies and the emerging Internet of Things (IoT) is expected to offer lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The Wireless charging market is segmented into technology, industry, and region. The technology segment is further divided into inductive, resonant, Radiofrequency (RF), and others. Based on the region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

In 2017, the global wireless charging market was estimated at USD 5.22 Billion and is projected to hit USD 71.21 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 38.7 per cent between 2018 and 2025.

Get Free Sample Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Auto-1E103/Wireless_Charging_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE WIRELESS CHARGING MARKET SIZE

Wireless charging for electric and hybrid vehicles will be implemented within a short time. Due to low fuel consumption and performance benefits, the rapid adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) globally is expected to drive the wireless charging market.

The energy of the radio frequency (RF) consists of the transmitter which transmits the RF waves, and a receiver is fixed inside the system which receives the RF energy and converts that energy into DC voltage. This converted energy is in the form of electricity which serves as the electronic device's power source. Harvesting holds a promising future for generating small amounts of electric power to drive partial circuits in electronic devices that communicate wirelessly. Such a surge in demand for an efficient charging system is expected to drive the wireless charging market significantly.

Furthermore, the increasing Internet of Things (IoT) proliferation is boosting demand for wireless charging as it is a convenient method to power an IoT network.

The main applications of the wireless charging technology include products such as smartphones, computing devices and wearable devices. Enterprises increasing efforts to offer wireless connectivity goods have helped this market expand.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Auto-1E103/wireless-charging-market

REGION WISE WIRELESS CHARGING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

It is expected North America will have a prominent market share of the global wireless charging market by the end of 2019.

will have a prominent market share of the global wireless charging market by the end of 2019. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the wireless charging industry. Rising disposable income, coupled with increasing consumer preference for spending on quality consumer electronic products designed for the niche segment, is driving growth in the industry.

Ask For Regional Report https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/ALLI-Auto-1E103/Wireless_Charging_Market

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This study comprises of the analytical depiction of the global wireless charging market trends with current and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets

The overall wireless charging market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold

The wireless charging market analysis include key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analyses

The current wireless charging market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2025 to benchmark the financial competency

Porter's Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry

WIRELESS CHARGING MARKET SEGMENTATION

The market is segmented on the basis of technology, industry vertical, and geography.

BY TECHNOLOGY

Inductive

Resonant

RF

Others (Laser and Microwave)

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense.

KEY PLAYERS

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Powermat Technologies Ltd.

WiTricity Corporation

Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Fulton Innovation LLC

Others.

Other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

NXP Semiconductors

Panasonic Corporation

Bavarian Motor Works

Nissan Motor

Convenient Power HK Limited.

BUY NOW: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Auto-1E103

SIMILAR REPORTS :

● WIRELESS ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING MARKET

The charging market for wireless electric vehicles (EV) is projected to reach USD 1,478.4 Million by 2025 from USD 21.8 Million in 2017, with a CAGR of 22.4 per cent from 2018 to 2025.

The wireless charging industry for electric vehicles is focused on transferring energy from a power source to a consuming system without wires or cables. By removing the use of physical connectors and cables, it offers reliable, cost-effective charging over conventional charging systems. With the increase in trend and emphasis on autonomous ridesharing, wireless electric vehicle charging size will increase and become the most viable option for the OEMs or the autonomous fleet operators.

The market segmentation is based on power source, installation, Distribution channel, vehicle type, and region to give an in-depth analysis.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Auto-1I348/wireless-electric-vehicle-charging-market

● ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING SYSTEM MARKET

The global market size of the electric vehicle charging system was estimated at $3.18 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 66.27 Billion by 2026, representing a 45.6 per cent CAGR from 2019 to 2026.

Asia-Pacific has accounted for the largest share in 2018 and is expected to maintain its lead in the global market for electric vehicle charging systems over the forecast period. Electric Vehicle Charging market is segmented on the basis of product type, mode of charging, charging voltage level, and region to give an in-depth review.

This study provides an empirical representation of the market analysis of the global electric vehicle charging system along with current trends and potential forecasts to depict the imminent pockets of the investment.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Auto-1Y57/electric-vehicle-charging-system-market

● AUTOMOTIVE INDUCTIVE WIRELESS CHARGING SYSTEMS MARKET

The demand for Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems was estimated at USD 28 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 700 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 49.5 per cent over the forecast period.

This report presents the global market size of Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems (value, output, and consumption), splits the breakdown by manufacturers, area, form, and application (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025). This research also analyzes the industry status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market dynamics, opportunities and challenges, risks and barriers to entry, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-16Z191/global-automotive-inductive-wireless-systems-market

● WIRELESS CHARGING IC MARKET

The demand for Wireless Charging IC was estimated at USD 2180 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 7500 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 19.3 per cent over the forecast period. Asia Pacific was the world's largest market for Wireless Charging IC, with a share of more than 70 percent in 2017.

This report presents the worldwide market size of the Wireless Charging IC (value, output, and consumption), splits the breakdown (2014-2019 data status and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, area, form, and application.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-160/global-wireless-charging-ic-market

● IN-CAR WIRELESS CHARGING MARKET

The global market for In-Car Wireless Charging in 2018 was USD 1700 Million and is expected to reach USD 22400 Million by the end of 2025, rising at a CAGR of 38.0 per cent between 2019 and 2025.

The report studies and analyzes the global market size (value & volume) of In-Car Wireless Charging by the enterprise, key regions/countries, products and applications, history data from 2014 to 2018 and forecast to 2025. The report focuses on the key global manufacturers of In-Car Wireless Charging to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, competitive market landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the coming years.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-4E190/in-car-wireless-charging-market

● PHONES WIRELESS CHARGING MARKET

This study focuses on the volume and value of Phones Wireless Charging at global, regional and enterprise level. This study reflects the overall size of the Wireless Charging market for phones from a global perspective by examining historical data and future prospects. The study focuses regionally on several main regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-2V236/phones-wireless-charging-market

● COPPER FOIL FOR WIRELESS CHARGING MARKET

The study provides a list of all the key players on the wireless charging market in Copper Foil along with a detailed analysis of the strategies that the companies are implementing. The approaches include mainly new product development, analysis, and development, and also provide revenue reports, business history, and recent company innovations to remain competitive in the marketplace.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-0L205/copper-foil-for-wireless-charging-market

● CONSUMER ELECTRONICS WIRELESS CHARGING MARKET

In general, wireless power transfer is used in electronic devices, such as smartphones, tablets, wearable electronics, and portable devices. Such a rise in the adoption of an effective charging system for portable and wearable electronics, which could potentially increase the device's longevity, is expected to ensure significant growth in the wireless charging market for electronics.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-1B235/consumer-electronics-wireless-charging-market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

Valuates is curating premium Market Research Reports from the leading publishers around the globe. We will help you map your information needs to our report repository of Market research reports and guide you through your purchasing decision. We are based out of Silicon Valley of India (Bengaluru) and provide 24/6 online and offline support to all our customers and just a phone call away.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports/

SOURCE Valuates Reports