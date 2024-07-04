Wireless Charging Market size is set to grow by USD 25.17 billion from 2024-2028, Proliferating demand for electric vehicles boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wireless charging market size is estimated to grow by USD 25.17 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 34.28% during the forecast period. Proliferating demand for electric vehicles is driving market growth, with a trend towards backward integration by oems to develop inductive charging systems. However, high installation cost of wireless charging technology poses a challenge. Key market players include Delta Electronics Inc., Energizer Holdings Inc., Energous Corp., etatronix GmbH, Leggett and Platt Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Ossia Inc., Powercast Corp., Powermat Technologies Ltd., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Texas Instruments Inc., WiTricity Corp., and ZENS.

Wireless Charging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 34.28% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 25172.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 25.64 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Key companies profiled Delta Electronics Inc., Energizer Holdings Inc., Energous Corp., etatronix GmbH, Leggett and Platt Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Ossia Inc., Powercast Corp., Powermat Technologies Ltd., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Texas Instruments Inc., WiTricity Corp., and ZENS

Market Driver

In the automotive industry, major EV manufacturers like BMW, Audi, and Daimler are expanding their in-house wireless charging solutions for electric vehicles. BMW introduced wireless charging for their i3 and i8 models, while Audi offers an optional inductive charging system for their e-tron model. Approximately 80% of charging occurs at home, making in-house solutions crucial. Audi's wireless charging system, with a height of 7 cm and a weight of 40 kg, occupies around 6,300 sq.cm. The compatible e-tron model detects the charging plate via a multi-media interface (MMI), and the Z-mover, measuring 60 cm x 60 cm, approaches the vehicle's bottom when within 1 cm, ensuring 90% charging efficiency. The development of in-house wireless charging systems by automakers is expected to boost the global wireless charging market's growth during the forecast period.

The Wireless Charging market is experiencing significant growth, driven by trends in Electric Vehicles (EVs), Furniture, Infrastructure, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Long-range wireless charging and bi-directional charging are gaining traction in the Automotive application, enabling fleet electrification and smart city initiatives. Inductive and resonant technologies are leading the market, with Qi standard and Power Matters Alliance setting the wireless charging standard. Receiver segments include consumer electronics, EV owners, and the Defense sector. Semiconductor industry investment in contactless solutions, hygiene awareness, and digital connectivity are fueling market growth. High-speed wireless charging, simultaneous multi-device charging, and various power sources like Morphine, Transmitter, and Receiver components are key market offerings. Urban planning, ICT investment, and environment awareness are also influencing the market ecosystem. The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of wireless charging in various industries, including EVs, consumer electronics, and industrial applications. Companies like PNY Technologies and cordless charger manufacturers are leading the charge in this dynamic market.

Market Challenges

• The wireless charging market has seen considerable advancements in the last three decades, driven by investments in technology and consumer preferences. However, the implementation of wireless charging technology comes with a higher cost compared to traditional wired systems. This cost difference, which can be as much as 30%, acts as a significant barrier to mass-scale adoption. The high cost is due to the expensive components required for manufacturing and installation. As a result, end-users often opt for wired charging systems, posing a challenge to the growth of the wireless charging market. This cost hurdle may persist during the forecast period.

• The Wireless Charging Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand from various sectors like Automotive, Fleet Electrification, Smart Cities, and Urban Planning. Challenges include developing high-speed wireless charging solutions for Simultaneous Multi-Device Charging, ensuring durability against Wear and Tear, and establishing a universal Wireless Charging Standard. The Semiconductor Industry is investing heavily in Contactless Solutions for Consumer Electronics, EV Owners seek Convenience Factors, and Hygiene Awareness is driving the adoption of Wireless Charging in Healthcare and Industrial settings. Power sources like Morphine and Transmitter-Receiver Components are crucial. Qi-based Charging Stations are common, with companies like PNY Technologies and Samsung Electronics leading the charge. The Defense Sector, Aerospace, and Defense also utilize Wireless Charging through Radio Charging and Resonance Charging. ICT Investment, Environment Awareness, and the Pandemic have further boosted the market. Cordless Chargers are popular in Industrial and Consumer Electronics, while Infineon Technology and LG Electronics are key players.

Segment Overview

This wireless charging market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Technology 1.1 Inductive

1.2 Resonant

1.3 Radio frequency

1.4 Others Component 2.1 Receivers

2.2 Transmitters Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America



1.1 Inductive- The wireless charging market is growing rapidly as technology advances. Companies like Apple and Samsung have introduced wireless charging in their latest devices. This convenience is driving consumer demand. The market is expected to reach USD40.2 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 21.7% from 2019 to 2025. Key players include PowerMat, Energous, and Witricity. Wireless charging offers freedom from cords and is more efficient than traditional wired charging. It's a game-changer in the electronics industry.

Research Analysis

The wireless charging market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and the proliferation of wireless charging technology in various industries. Furniture and infrastructure are integrating wireless charging pads for convenience, with the Qi standard and Power Matters Alliance leading the way. Long-range wireless charging and bi-directional charging are emerging trends, enabling simultaneous multi-device charging and power transfer between devices. The Internet of Things (IoT) is also driving demand for wireless charging in industrial, healthcare, aerospace, and defense applications. The semiconductor industry is playing a crucial role in the development of high-speed wireless charging solutions. EV owners are increasingly opting for Qi-based charging stations and cordless chargers for their convenience. Magnetic resonance and induction are popular wireless charging technologies, with high-speed wireless charging offering faster charging times. However, concerns around wear and tear and the need for standardization remain challenges for the market. Samsung Electronics and Infineon Technology are among the companies driving innovation in this space.

Market Research Overview

The Wireless Charging Market encompasses various applications, including Electric Vehicles (EVs), Furniture, Infrastructure, and Consumer Electronics. This market is driven by advancements in technologies such as Long-range wireless charging, Bi-directional wireless charging, Inductive charging, and Magnetic resonance. The Internet of Things (IoT) and Qi standard are key ecosystems shaping the market. Inductive technology and Resonant technology, along with Radio Frequency technology, are the primary wireless charging technologies. The Receiver segment, including Morphie and PNY Technologies' cordless chargers, plays a crucial role. Automotive applications, including fleet electrification and smart city initiatives, are significant markets. Urban planning and high-speed wireless charging for Simultaneous multi-device charging are emerging trends. Wear and tear, EV owners' convenience, hygiene awareness, digital connectivity, and power sources are crucial factors. The Semiconductor industry and ICT investment are significant contributors. The Defense sector, Healthcare, Aerospace and defense, and Samsung Electronics, Infineon Technology, and LG Electronics are key players in this market. Wireless charging standards, contactless solutions, and environmental awareness are essential considerations. The pandemic's impact on consumer behavior and the rise of electric cars are significant market drivers. Qi-based charging stations and Radio charging, Resonance charging are also gaining popularity.

