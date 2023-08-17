Wireless charging market to grow by USD 12.66 Billion from 2022 to 2027 | Proliferating demand for electric vehicles will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The wireless charging market size is estimated to grow by USD 12,668.16 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 25.29% according to Technavio. Download a sample report now!

Wireless charging market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wireless Charging Market

Vendors : 15+, Including Delta Electronics Inc., Energizer Holdings Inc., Energous Corp., etatronix GmbH, Leggett and Platt Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Ossia Inc., Powercast Corp., Powermat Technologies Ltd., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Texas Instruments Inc., WiTricity Corp., and ZENS, among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Technology (Inductive, Resonant, Radio frequency, and Others), Component (Receivers and Transmitters), and Geography (APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America )

Wireless charging market - Company Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Delta Electronics Inc., Energizer Holdings Inc., Energous Corp., etatronix GmbH, Leggett and Platt Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Ossia Inc., Powercast Corp., Powermat Technologies Ltd., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Texas Instruments Inc., WiTricity Corp., and ZENS.

Wireless charging market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers - Proliferating demand for electric vehicles drives the wireless charging market.

Significant Trends - Backward integration by OEMs to develop inductive charging systems is an emerging wireless charging market trend. EV manufacturers like BMW, Audi, and Daimler, are developing in-house inductive wireless charging stations for their vehicles.

Similarly, Audi introduced inductive wireless charging, which can be installed in a garage or parking port at home, which occupies an area of around 6,300 sq. cm and has a height of 7 cm and a weight of 40 kg. Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the wireless charging market during the forecast period.

Key Challenges - The high installation cost of wireless charging technology challenges the growth of the wireless charging market.

The wireless charging market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this wireless charging market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the wireless charging market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the wireless charging market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the wireless charging market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of wireless charging market vendors

Wireless charging market scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.29% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 12,668.16 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 23.26 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Delta Electronics Inc., Energizer Holdings Inc., Energous Corp., etatronix GmbH, Leggett and Platt Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Ossia Inc., Powercast Corp., Powermat Technologies Ltd., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Texas Instruments Inc., WiTricity Corp., and ZENS Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

