Wireless Charging Market to Reach $49.30 Bn, Globally, By 2027 at 23.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Wireless Charging Market By Technology (Inductive, Resonant, Radio Frequency, and Others) and Industry Vertical (Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, and Aerospace & Defense): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027." According to the report, the global wireless charging industry was pegged at $6.51 billion in 2018, and is expected to hit $49.30 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 23.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Rise in sales of electric vehicles (EVs), constantly evolving portable electronics & wearables market, and necessity to harvest ambient RF energy drive the growth of the global wireless charging market. On the other hand, expensive technology involved in the process curbs the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, development in far-field wireless charging technologies and emergence of Internet of Things are expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1779

The Inductive Segment to Lead the Trail By 2027

Based on technology, the inductive segment contributed to more than half or the global wireless charging market share in 2018, and is expected to lead the trail by 2027. This is attributed to the easy, convenient, and wireless use of the charging system. Simultaneously, the radio frequency segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 26.8% throughout the forecast period. The stronger technical qualities of radio frequency over other technologies have made it the fastest growing segment.

The Electronics Segment to Dominate During the Estimated Period

Based on industry vertical, the electronics segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the global wireless charging market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to maintain the lion's share till 2027. This is attributed to increasing adoption of wireless chargers for portable electronics such as smartphones, laptops, wearables, and handheld electronics. The healthcare segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 25.5% during the study period. The ability of wireless charging to charge devices even during their use increases its adoption in healthcare equipment which, in turn, boosts the segment growth.

North America to Rule the Roost

Based on geography, North America held the highest share in 2018, generating more than one-third of the global wireless charging market. Rise in demand for portable & wireless devices and technological advancements across the industry have contributed to the growth of the wireless charging market in this region. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific would portray the fastest CAGR of 25.3% by the end of 2027. Increase in adoption of fuel-efficient electric vehicles and surge in demand for advancement in the charging system for portable electronics fuel the market growth.

To Explore More, Make Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1779

Frontrunners in the Industry

Qualcomm Incorporated

Fulton Innovation LLC.

Integrated Device Technology Inc.

Powermat Technologies Ltd.

Energizer Holdings Inc.

WiTricity Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Sony Corporation

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports:

Wireless Connectivity Technology Market Expected to Reach $128.47 Billion By 2026

Industrial Wireless Sensor Network Market Projected to Hit $1.20 Billion By 2023

Torque Sensor Market Anticipated to Garner $16.82 Billion By 2026

Digital Signage Market Projected to Reach $32.12 Billion By 2026

HDMI Cable Market Expected to Grow $3.87 Billion By 2026

Class D Audio Amplifier Market Anticipated to Grow $4.92 Billion By 2026

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

Wireless Power Transmission Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2027

Wireless Monitoring Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2019-2026

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn and Twitter

SOURCE Allied Market Research