Wireless Charging Market with COVID-19 Impact by Implementation, Technology, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wireless Charging Market with COVID-19 Impact by Implementation (Transmitters, Receivers), Technology (Magnetic Resonance, Inductive, Radio Frequency), Application (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Automotive), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall wireless charging market is expected to be valued at USD 4.5 billion in 2021 and projected to reach USD 13.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 24.6% between 2021 and 2026.



The growth of the wireless charging market is attributed to the rising adoption of wireless technology in consumer electronics; an increase in sales of electric vehicles, and the ability to charge multiple devices. However, compatibility issues restrict the adoption of wireless charging in various industries.

The market for transmitters to grow at higher CAGR during the forecasted period.

Wireless transmitters are used as standalone wireless charging devices, while receivers are built into the electronic devices. Companies manufacturing transmitters are investing heavily to innovate their wireless charger product portfolios. Moreover, the NXP Semiconductor provides a 15W wireless charging IC that offers broad controller functionality to implement a wireless charging transmitter solution. Renesas provides wireless power transmitter ICs for various wireless power applications such as portable charging electronic systems, charging mats and pads, personal computer docks, office furniture, and public facilities. These factors owing to the higher growth of transmitters market during the forecasted period.

The market for the automotive industry to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Automakers are also heavily investing in the development of electric vehicles, leading to increased sales of these vehicles. Charging is the key concern in the case of electric vehicles. While the wired charging method is generally utilized to charge such vehicles, it comes with drawbacks such as safety concerns in a wet environment as well as messy wires. The increasing number of EVs globally is expected to drive the automotive segment of the wireless charging market by 2026.

APAC is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market for the wireless charging market due to the presence of developing countries such as India and China. The region is a major raw material manufacturing hub for consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare applications. Moreover, China is considered as one of the biggest manufacturing countries in the world, thereby driving the manufacturing sector in APAC. The China Electricity Council has announced new national standards for wireless electric vehicle charging, which incorporate WiTricity's patented technology. All these factors are expected to increase the adoption of wireless charging in the country.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Wireless Charging Market

3.2 Pre-COVID-19

3.3 Post-COVID-19



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Overall Wireless Charging Market

4.2 Wireless Charging Market, by Implementation

4.3 Wireless Charging Market, by Technology

4.4 Wireless Charging Market, by Application

4.5 Geographic Analysis of Wireless Charging Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Adoption of Wireless Technology in Consumer Electronics Devices

5.2.1.2 Increasing Sales of Electric Vehicles

5.2.1.3 Simultaneous Charging of Multiple Devices

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Compatibility Issues Restrict Adoption of Wireless Charging Devices

5.2.2.2 Declining Demand for Wireless Chargers due to COVID-19

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Use of Wireless Technology to Charge Warehouse Trucks

5.2.3.2 Increasing Efficiency of Wireless Charging Devices

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Expensive Infrastructure Needed for Dynamic Charging

5.2.4.2 Customer Preference for Traditional Charging Technology

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Ecosystem

5.5 Porter's Five Force Analysis

5.6 Case Study

5.6.1 Chargifi Ltd. Provides Wireless Charging for Ennismore Workspace

5.6.2 Wireless Charging of Electric Vehicles for Electrified Transportation Company

5.6.3 Charging of Link Transit Buses with Momentum Dynamics Charging Pads

5.7 Technology Trends

5.7.1 Internet of Things (IoT)

5.7.2 Industry 4.0

5.8 Pricing Analysis

5.8.1 Price List of Wireless Chargers

5.8.2 Price List of Wireless Charging Components

5.9 Trade Analysis

5.10 Patent Analysis

5.11 Market Regulations

5.11.1 Qi Standard

5.11.2 Airfuel Alliance

5.11.2.1 Pma (Power Matters Alliance)

5.11.3 Iso 15118-20

5.11.4 Wireless Power Consortium

5.11.5 China Gb Standards for Wireless Charging of Electric Vehicles

5.11.6 Radio Equipment Directive

5.11.6.1 En 301 489-1 & -3 (Emc)

5.11.6.2 Etsi En 303 417 (Radio)



6 Wireless Charging Market, by Implementation

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Transmitters

6.2.1 Growing Development of Wireless Power Transmission Ics Expected to Drive Market During Forecast Period

6.3 Receivers

6.3.1 Aftermarket

6.3.1.1 Use of Aftermarket Receivers to Charge Smartphones Without Wireless Capability

6.3.2 Integrated

6.3.2.1 Launch of Integrated Wireless Receivers in Smartphones Expected to Drive Wireless Charging Market



7 Wireless Charging Market, by Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Magnetic Resonance

7.2.1 Used to Charge Objects with Large Power Requirements

7.3 Inductive

7.3.1 Adoption of Qi Wireless Charging Based on Inductive Technology by a Large Number of Smartphone Manufacturers

7.4 Radio Frequency

7.4.1 Generally Used to Charge Small Batteries



8 Wireless Charging Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Automotive

8.2.1 Increasing Sales of Electric Vehicles Expected to Drive Market Growth by 2026

8.2.1.1 Electric Vehicles

8.3 Consumer Electronics

8.3.1 Holds Largest Share of Global Wireless Charging Market

8.3.1.1 Smartphones and Tablets

8.3.1.2 Laptops and Notebooks

8.3.1.3 Wearables

8.3.1.4 Kitchen Appliances

8.3.1.5 Others

8.4 Healthcare

8.4.1 Growing Availability of Handheld Medical Equipment Expected to Drive Market Growth

8.4.1.1 Hearing Aids

8.4.1.2 Glucose Monitors

8.4.1.3 Smart Glasses

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Industrial

8.5.1.1 Power Tools

8.5.1.1.1 Increasing Demand for Cordless Power Tools to Drive Market Growth

8.5.1.2 Industrial Vehicles (Drones and Mobile Robots)

8.5.1.2.1 High Growth in Autonomous and Commercial Drones

8.5.2 Aerospace

8.5.2.1 Wireless Charging Eliminates Use of Heavy Batteries in Military Applications

8.5.2.1.1 Military Devices

8.5.2.1.2 Aircraft



9 Geographic Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 APAC

9.5 Rest of the World



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Top 5 Companies Revenue Analysis

10.3 Market Share Analysis, 2020

10.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2020

10.4.1 Star

10.4.2 Emerging

10.4.3 Pervasive

10.4.4 Participant

10.5 Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Evaluation Quadrant, 2020

10.5.1 Progressive Companies

10.5.2 Responsive Companies

10.5.3 Dynamic Companies

10.5.4 Starting Blocks

10.6 Wireless Charging Market: Product Footprint

10.7 Competitive Situation & Trends



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players: Manufacturers

11.1.1 Energizer

11.1.2 Samsung

11.1.3 Evatran Group

11.1.4 Ossia

11.1.5 Leggett & Platt

11.1.6 Powermat

11.2 Key Players: Technology Providers

11.2.1 Qualcomm

11.2.2 Infineon Technologies

11.2.3 Murata Manufacturing

11.2.4 Witricity

11.2.5 Convenientpower

11.2.6 Renesas Electronics

11.2.7 Semtech

11.2.8 Texas Instruments Incorporated

11.3 Other Prominent Players

11.3.1 Chargifi Ltd.

11.3.2 Wibotic

11.3.3 Wiferion GmbH

11.3.4 Momentum Wireless Power

11.3.5 Powercast

11.3.6 Powersphyr

11.3.7 Energous

11.3.8 Sonic Energy

11.3.9 Nucurrent

11.3.10 Zens

11.3.11 Elix Wireless

11.3.12 Wi-Charge



12 Adjacent & Related Markets

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Limitations

12.3 Lithium-Ion Battery, by Type

12.4 Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (Li-Nmc)

12.4.1 High Energy Density Boosts the Demand for Nmc Batteries

12.5 Lithium Iron Phosphate (Lfp)

12.5.1 High Power Density and Stability Boosts the Adoption of Lfp Batteries

12.6 Lithium Cobalt Oxide (Lco)

12.6.1 High Energy Density Increases the Demand for Lco Batteries

12.7 Lithium Titanate Oxide (Lto)

12.7.1 High Stability, Energy and Power Density Expected to Create Demand for Lto Batteries

12.8 Lithium Manganese Oxide (Lmo)

12.8.1 Cost Factor Boosts the Growth of Lmo Batteries

12.9 Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

12.9.1 High Energy Density of Nca Batteries Increases Demand in Automotive Industry



13 Appendix

13.1 Discussion Guide - Wireless Charging Market

13.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

13.3 Available Customizations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/od86nr



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

