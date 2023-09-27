Wireless Chipset Market is to grow by USD 17.07 billion from 2022 to 2027, Accton Technology Corp., ALE International, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The wireless chipset market is expected to grow by USD 17.07 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.35% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rise in demand for smartphones is notably driving the wireless chipset market. However, factors such as Need for high capital investment may impede market growth. The market is segmented by application (computers and laptops, smartphones and wearables, routers, in-vehicle infotainment systems, and others), type (Wi-Fi chipsets, wireless display/video chipsets, WiMAX chipsets, LTE chipsets, and ZigBee chipsets), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the wireless chipset market including Accton Technology Corp., ALE International, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., EDIMAX Technology Co. Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Skyworks Solutions Inc., Sony Group Corp., STMicroelectronics International N.V., and Texas Instruments Inc. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wireless Chipset Market 2023-2027

Wireless Chipset Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Accton Technology Corp - The company offers wireless chipsets such as AR9580 Wi-Fi 5 module, the AR9535 Wi-Fi 4 module, and the AR9331 Wi-Fi 3 module.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Wireless Chipset Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

The computers and laptops segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Wireless chipsets play an important role in supporting wireless connectivity and enhancing the functionality of computers and laptops. Wi-Fi connectivity in computers and laptops is one of the main uses of wireless chipsets. Wi-Fi chipsets are built into most modern laptops and computers, allowing users to connect to wireless networks and access the Internet without the need for a physical Ethernet cable. In addition, Bluetooth connectivity is another important application of wireless chipsets as it allows users to wirelessly connect their computers or laptops to Bluetooth-enabled devices such as speakers, headsets, keyboards, and mice. Therefore, it offers a wireless and smooth experience to users. Mracast or WiDi is one of the technologies supporting the chipset that allows users to wirelessly mirror their computer or laptop screen to a larger screen, such as a TV or projector, without the need for cables. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography

APAC is estimated to contribute 44% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

.Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Wireless Chipset Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist wireless chipset market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the composite rebar market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wireless chipset market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of wireless chipset market companies

FAQS

How do the major trends impact the market?

How big is the APAC market?

How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

Related Reports:

The Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) for Industrial Applications Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.63% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,677.78 million. This RFID for industrial applications market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (RFID tags, middleware, passive RFID systems, and active RFID systems), type (high frequency, ultra-high frequency, and low frequency), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving the RFID for industrial applications market growth is the evolution of Industry 4.0.

The graphics processing unit (GPU) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 33.15% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 141.37 billion. This graphics processing unit (GPU) market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (integrated GPUs and discrete GPUs), application (computers, tablets, and smartphones, television, and gaming consoles), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). An increase in demand for visual effects (VFX) in the media and entertainment industry is notably driving market growth.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio