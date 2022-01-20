Wireless Connectivity Market to Record 13.07% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Broadcom Inc. and Infineon Technologies AG among Key Vendors | Technavio

Total Pages: 120

120 Companies: 10+ – Including Broadcom Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., STMicroelectronics NV., and Texas Instruments Inc. among others.

10+ – Including Broadcom Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., STMicroelectronics NV., and Texas Instruments Inc. among others. Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape Segments: Type (WPAN, WLAN, and GNSS)

Type (WPAN, WLAN, and GNSS) Geographies: APAC ( China and Japan ), North America (US), Europe , MEA, and South America

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Wireless Connectivity Market is expected to increase by USD 53.01 billion from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerated CAGR of 14.10%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

APAC will register the highest growth rate of 37% among the other regions. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for wireless connectivity. Moreover, market growth in APAC will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

The wireless connectivity market covers the following areas:

Wireless Connectivity Market Sizing

Wireless Connectivity Market Forecast

Wireless Connectivity Market Analysis

Vendor Insights-

The wireless connectivity market is fragmented, and the vendors are using various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The key news of some of the vendors are mentioned below:

Broadcom Inc. - In April 2021, the company collaborated with Google Cloud to accelerate digital transformation for the enterprise.

Infineon Technologies AG – In November 2021, the company acquired Syntronixs Asia Sdn. Bhd., a Melaka-based electroplating company.

Intel Corp. – In November 2021, the company collaborated with Snowflake to provide performance across multiple public clouds to joint customers.

Regional Market Outlook

The wireless connectivity market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for wireless connectivity in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

The significant increase in demand for wireless connectivity services such as WPAN and WLAN will facilitate the wireless connectivity market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Challenges Impacting the Market-

Wireless Connectivity Market Driver:

Increase in the development of smart cities:



One of the key factors driving the wireless connectivity market growth is the increase in the development of smart cities. Governments are investing in the development of smart cities or connected cities. These cities will use emerging technologies such as 5G and IoT. This will boost the demand for smart devices and sensors to improve operations and provide services such as safety and security, access to education, waste and water management, traffic management, and healthcare.



Wireless Connectivity Market Challenge:

High switching costs:



The costs related to the process of switching from one provider to another is one of the key challenges faced by the wireless connectivity market growth. The cost of switching from traditional wired networks to wireless systems will also hamper the adoption of wireless technology. The procurement cost of wireless hardware products increases the total cost of installation. Moreover, due to privacy and security issues, poor infrastructure, and high switching costs, industries may be hesitant to adopt wireless connectivity.

Wireless Connectivity Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.10% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 53.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.07 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Broadcom Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., STMicroelectronics NV., and Texas Instruments Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

