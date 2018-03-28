Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Worth 724.1 Million USD by 2023

According to the new market research report "Wireless Data Radio Modem Market by Product (General-Purpose Data Modem (Application: SCADA & Telemetry, Precision Farming), UAV Drone Data Modem (Application: Precision Farming, Transportation)), Operating Range, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, this market is expected to grow from USD 594.4 Million in 2018 to USD 724.1 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.03% between 2018 and 2023. The growth of the wireless data radio modem market is driven by the growing demand for radio modems in agricultural drones and surveys, dominance of radio modems in SCADA and telemetry applications, and low operational costs and more power-efficiency of private radio networks using radio modems. Moreover, increase in the number of exemptions for the use of UAV drones in the commercial applications is the major opportunity for the growth of the market.

General-purpose wireless data radio modems expected to hold larger size of wireless data radio modem market between 2018 and 2023

The long life cycle of radio modems in the enterprise, due to dedicated spectrum and longer battery life, is expected to propel the growth of the general-purpose radio modem market during the forecast period. Moreover, the demand for radio modems is increasing as these modems require minimal infrastructure for facilitating communication and ensuring the delivery of data, in the form of voice and video, in the most cost-effective and reliable manner.

Wireless data radio modem market for long range to grow at higher CAGR between 2018 and 2023

The long-range wireless radio data modem for 910 MHz/2.4 GHz is designed with unmatched radio frequency (RF) performance and for extremely robust long-range frequency hopping. It is the most robust and cost-effective means of the industry for providing embedded long-range data communications between industrial serial communication devices.

Wireless data radio modem market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023

This report segments the market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW). The growth of the wireless data radio modem market in APAC is attributed to the increasing adoption of radio modems with the development of the transportation infrastructure, and mining and utilities industries in the region. The major countries in APAC such as India and China have started recognizing ITS as a crucial tool to solve social, economic, and environmental problems caused by traffic congestion, air pollution, and increased greenhouse gas emissions.

The major players in the wireless data radio modem market include SATEL OY (Finland), Motorola Solutions (US), Schneider Electric (France), Digi International (US), Pacific Crest (US), Advantech B+B SmartWorx (US), FreeWave Technologies (US), Cohda Wireless (Australia), Campbell Scientific (US), and Harris Corporation (US).

