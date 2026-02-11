Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market to Reach USD 12.4 Billion by 2033 Globally, at 38.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market by Installation, Vehicle Type, Power Source, Distribution Channel, and Region", the wireless EV charging market size was valued at USD 466 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach USD 12.4 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 38.6% from 2024 to 2033.

Wireless power transmission enables the transfer of electrical energy from a transmitter to a receiver without the need for wired connections. The introduction of advanced smart charging mats and newly developed ground pads tailored for electric vehicles boosts demand for wireless charging systems. Factors such as rise in sales of electric vehicles (EVs), continuous advancements in portable electronics & wearables, and surge in need to harvest ambient RF energy drive the growth of the market. However, the high cost of integrating this technology and its slower charging speed compared to alternative methods pose challenges to market expansion.

Top Impacting Factors

Factors that drive the wireless electric vehicle charging market growth are rise in adoption of electric vehicles in developed regions such as North America and Europe, which is supported by government incentives and environmental policies. In addition, there is increase in demand for advanced charging infrastructure to support the transition to sustainable transportation. However, high cost of wireless charging systems and slower charging speeds compared to conventional methods hamper the market growth. Emerging economies in the Asia-Pacific region are expected to witness rise in the adoption of wireless EV charging as infrastructure development prevails.

Industries such as automotive, logistics, and public transportation are increasingly exploring wireless EV charging industry for its convenience and efficiency. Furthermore, the integration of wireless charging systems with smart grid and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies is creating new opportunities for real-time monitoring, energy management, and automation in charging processes. These advancements are expected to further boost the adoption of wireless EV charging solutions across various sectors. Furthermore, the integration of wireless charging systems with smart grid and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies is creating new opportunities for real-time monitoring, energy management, and automation in charging processes. IoT-enabled wireless charging systems allow fleet operators to monitor charging patterns, optimize energy consumption, and predict maintenance needs. For instance, in the logistics industry, these systems help reduce downtime by enabling automated and efficient charging of electric delivery vehicles at strategic locations.

Furthermore, wireless EV charging industry has become a key component of urban mobility solutions. Innovative developments, such as dynamic wireless charging that powers EVs while they are in motion, are under research and can transform long-distance travel. In addition, wireless charging infrastructure reduces clutter by eliminating the need for cables, contributing to safer and more aesthetically pleasing urban environments. These advancements are expected to drive widespread adoption of wireless EV charging solutions. The need for convenient and efficient charging solutions, advancements in wireless charging technologies, the development of smart infrastructure, and a rising emphasis on reducing carbon emissions through sustainable mobility solutions, increases convenience and efficiency for users. Thus, there is increase in demand for efficient, hassle-free charging solutions, technological advancements, and the shift towards sustainable transportation options.

Segment Overview

On the basis of vehicle type, the passenger cars segment is expected to witness the highest growth owing to rise in the adoption of advanced technologies in personal vehicles and surge in demand for connectivity and convenience features among individual consumers. The integration of satellite navigation systems, in-car entertainment, real-time traffic monitoring, and other satellite services in passenger cars, has significantly enhanced the driving experience, contributing to the segment's wireless EV charging market growth.

On the basis of distribution channel, the aftermarket segment generated the largest revenue in 2023 owing to rise in demand for upgrades, maintenance, and replacement of satellite-enabled systems across various industries. The aftermarket segment offers a wide range of services such as hardware component replacements, software updates, and system integration. These are crucial for maintaining the reliability and performance of satellite systems during their operational lifespan.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific generated the largest share in 2023 owing to rapid technological advancements, expansion of the satellite infrastructure, and rise in the demand for satellite-based services across various industries. The region comprises diverse markets, with countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea, witnessing significant investments in satellite communication, Earth observation, and broadband connectivity, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

What Technological Innovations Are Creating New Growth Opportunities in wireless EV charging?

Dynamic charging systems are expected to include road-embedded charging technology. This enables vehicles to charge while driving, thus eliminating range anxiety and reducing battery size requirements. Pilot projects have been introduced in Europe and Asia demonstrate feasibility for highways and urban routes.

Advancements in magnetic resonance and inductive coupling enable higher power transfer which can deliver up to 22kW wirelessly, which matches the capability of many wired chargers.

Integration of smart grid and bidirectional wireless charging allows vehicles to return power to the grid during peak demand, which creates new revenue streams and also supports renewable energy storage.

Autonomous vehicle compatibility and self-parking EVs can automatically position over charging pads. Thus, it has minimal human intervention and is essential for future robotaxi fleets. SAE and ISO standards development ensures interoperability across manufacturers, thus accelerating adoption.

Miniaturization is the trend in wireless charging for EVs. Compact, efficient components reduce installation costs and enable retrofitting in existing parking infrastructure, which is expected to create opportunities for market growth.

Policy and Investment

Government support is boosting the wireless EV charging market. In the U.S., the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides a massive $7.5 billion for EV charging infrastructure. This funding includes $5 billion for the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program and a $2.5 billion grant program. Furthermore, the Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Grant Program Act of 2023 proposed a $250 million grant program specifically for these projects. An alternative fuel infrastructure tax credit adds another incentive. It covers 30% of the cost, up to $100,000, for charging infrastructure installed through 2032. These initiatives are critical for de-risking the high initial investment required for deployment.

Key Findings of the Study

The home segment was the highest revenue contributor to the wireless EV charging market size, with $258.65 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $7,227.15 million by 2033, with a CAGR of 39.21%.





The passenger cars segment was the highest revenue contributor during the wireless EV charging market forecast period of 2023-2033.





The 11-50 KW power source segment was the highest revenue contributor during the forecast period of 2023-2033.





The aftermarket segment accounted for the largest share in 2023 in wireless EV charging market analysis.





Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $219.49 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $5,809.18 million by 2033, with a CAGR of 38.46%.





